Greenwich freshman diver Whitaker Grover thrives in team’s victory over Westhill/Stamford

Besides possessing a wealth of depth in each swimming event each season, Greenwich has experienced a lot of success on the 1-meter diving board over the years.

This winter, it’s been freshman Whitaker Grover’s turn to step into the diving spotlight.

Grover continued his successful first season on the squad, winning the diving event for the Cardinals in their 102-38 victory over visiting Westhill/Stamford.

Totaling 292.1 points over six dives, Grover was consistent in each round on his way to winning the event.

“My 1-and-half tuck was really good,” said Grover, who is in his first season on the squad. “Even though I was back on the board, I really got the entry down and got 8’s on it. My 2-and-half pike went pretty well too, usually it’s a little inconsistent.”

Grover, who dives throughout the year for the YMCA of Greenwich Marlins diving team, has sparked the Cardinals on the board, along with junior Aidan Kriskey, who finished second with 213.7 points.

“Whitaker his very solid diver,” GHS coach Terry Lowe said. “He dives at all levels — 3-meter, platform. The great thing I see from him is he is so wonderful with helping his teammates out. It’s been great to watch him in action.”

A competitive diver since he was eight years old, Grover has successfully filled the role on the 1-meter board for the Cards.

“Being on this team is really great, I’m still new to this team and getting used to the high school experience. One of the best parts of the high school team is getting to know people on the team and connecting with them.”

Greenwich, which has won the xxxx, is off to another impressive start. Wednesday’s win upped their record to 4-0 heading into Saturday’s showdown against visiting Cheshire.

The Cardinals meet against the Rams on Saturday will mark the first time the squads have met in a dual meet.

“We’re all really excited, we faced them in the postseason, but never in a dual meet and I think it’s going to be fun,” GHS senior captain Thomas Lewis said. “It is going to be a new challenge. We know they’ve been really good, so it’s always good to get more experience.”

Lewis swam to victory in the 100-yard butterfly against Westhill/Stamford, touching the wall in 54.01 seconds. Teammate Alex Plavoukos was the runner-up in 57.15, followed by Eric Stehmann (58.11). He also had the top time in the 100 breaststroke, which GHS swam exhibition in.

Junior Thomas Cass won the meet’s first individual event for Greenwich, registering a time of 1:47.99 in the 200-yard freestyle. Senior Jack Jee of the Cardinals placed second (1:48.83). In the 200 individual medley, sophomore Ryan Jee (2:00.51) Cardinals teammate Nick Malchow (2:00.65) for the top spot.

“Today was a pretty good meet and a pretty good point to see where we’re at in the season,” Malchow said. “We did pretty well and we were able to race each other and push each other. I swam some events I don’t swim as much during the high school season, so it was great to get some practice in some of those events.”

Greenwich also received first-place performances from Thomas Hoffmeister (50 freestyle, 22.72), Mark Merson (100 freestyle, 48.46) and Hunter Daur (500 freestyle). Charlie Clark was second in the 100 freestyle (49.37) for Greenwich, while Hunter Johnson was the runner-up for the Cards in the 500 freestyle.

“How we swam today was a good testament to our strength,” Clark said. “Even though we are training hard at this point of the season, we are performing some really nice swims.”

Junior Cole Williams posted a third-place finish in the 500 freestyle, while junior Luca Vitti was fourth in the 50 and 100 freestyle for Westhill.

“It was a big learning experience for our team,” Westhill/Stamford coach Rick Lewis said. “We are at a different place than these guys (Greenwich), but we are learning and improving.”

Lewis, Matt Lourenco, James Pascale and Merson combined for a winning time of 1:40.56 in the 200 medley relay for the Cardinals, whose relays have looked stellar so far.

“We have been getting so many great races internally,” Lowe said. “There is a nice, friendly, competition among our guys and they race against each other in a nice, fun way.”





