Greenwich field hockey team tops Rye, 3-1

Playing its fourth game in six days, the Greenwich High field hockey team concluded a busy week Saturday night under the lights at Rye (N.Y.) High School.

It was also a prosperous week for the Cardinals.

The week began with a loss to New Canaan, but what followed were three straight wins for Greenwich, including Saturday’s 3-1 comeback victory against Rye.

Greenwich (6-1), which scored three times in the second half, received two goals from sophomore midfielder Zita Cohen and one tally from senior midfielder Ashley Zolin.

The Garnets held a 1-0 lead, before the Cardinals staged a spirited comeback — a rally that saw them control possession the majority of the second half.

“It has been our thing recently, we have a hard time finishing, but we maintain possession a lot,” GHS first-year coach Megan Wax said. “We’ve really picked it up in the midfield, we are passing and selfless with the ball.”

Putting pressure on the Garnets inside the circle, the Cardinals forced a penalty corner just over 10 minutes into the second half.

Zolin took the penalty stroke and lifted a shot past the Rye goalie inside the left post, tying the score at 1-1 with 19:18 remaining in the second half.

“It’s definitely stressful during those moments, it was 1-0 at the time,” Zolin said of the penalty stroke. “I wasn’t thinking about the stress, I was just thinking that I needed to get this into the goal.”

Rye threatened to take a 2-0 lead, but junior goalie Jorja Pastore kept it a one-goal game with a key save on a Garnets penalty stroke with 24 minutes left in the second half.

“I was trying to read which way she was looking toward and I could see she was looking toward the left, so I steadied myself,” Pastore said of the penalty stroke she faced. “Our defense was great. I told them to get their sticks down and we did a good job of transitioning.”

Midway through the second half, Cohen put the Cardinals ahead for good at 2-1. She knocked in a rebound off a shot from sophomore Justine Liguori on a penalty corner. Zolin also had a shot on goal during the scramble in front of the cage.

Cohen sealed the win converting a high shot with four minutes remaining in the second half off another penalty corner. The Cards succeeded in generating more scoring opportunities in the second half.

“We were kind of seeing there was more space on the right side and we weren’t forcing it through the middle like we were in the first half,” Cohen said. “We were able to see those breakaways and quick transitions, so we were able to get those quick goals and corners.”

Juniors Augustina Ferrario and senior Demis Janis also helped the Cardinals maintain possession. Greenwich beat Westhill and Trumbull this week, before defeating Rye.

“This was our fourth game this week and our girls are tired,” Wax said. “They dug really, really deep. To be scored on and to have it light this fire in them was impressive.”

Up next for Greenwich is a home game against FCIAC rival Staples Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

SACRED HEART VOLLEYBALL

Sacred Heart Greenwich dropped a 3-0 decision to Taft School on Saturday in Watertown.

Taft won the match, 25-12, 25-10, 25-21. Olivia Lockwood registered nine kills, seven digs and one ace, while Lucy Catalano had six kills, one block and two digs for the Tigers.

Morgan Wilkens had 14 assists and seven digs for Sacred Heart.

GREENWICH ACADEMY SOCCER

Greenwich Academy was beaten by Hopkins School, 4-1, in an FAA game held in New Haven on Saturday.

Senior Katie Goldsmith had Greenwich Academy’s goal 10 minutes into the second half — a goal that tied the score at 1-1.

Hopkins took a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 20th minute. Sonya Schloss played in goal for the Gators, who had three goals disallowed during the course of the game.

Greenwich Academy hosts Taft at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.





