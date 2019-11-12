Ashley Zolin, left, Demi Janis, center and Augustina Ferrario helped power the Greenwich girls field hockey team offensively in its 3-0 win vs. Fairfield Ludlowe in the CIAC Class L Tournament qualifier on Monday, November 11, in Greenwich. less Ashley Zolin, left, Demi Janis, center and Augustina Ferrario helped power the Greenwich girls field hockey team offensively in its 3-0 win vs. Fairfield Ludlowe in the CIAC Class L Tournament qualifier on ... more Photo: David Fierro /Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: David Fierro /Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Greenwich field hockey team tops Ludlowe in Class L tourney 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

GREENWICH — Generating goals has been an issue of late for the Greenwich High field hockey team, yet Demi Janis solved the problem Monday night, much to the dismay of Fairfield Ludlowe.

Janis, a senior forward, recorded a hat trick, for the Cardinals, who found their offense at exactly the right time.

Janis’ hat trick powered No. 15 Greenwich to a 3-0 victory over No. 18 Ludlowe in a CIAC Class L Tournament qualifier at Cardinal Stadium.

The triumph put Greenwich into the Class L Tournament’s first round, where they will visit second-seeded Hall on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

“We’ve been trying to get more people involved and work on the speed with which we are playing,” GHS coach Megan Wax said regarding her squad’s offensive attack. “When everybody is continuously moving it lines people up to be in those scoring positions and Demi finished for us tonight.”

The Cardinals (10-8) who lost to Staples in the FCIAC Tournament quarterfinals, took a 1-0 lead into halftime, courtesy of Janis. Ludlowe (6-4-8) received 20 saves by sophomore goalie Kaili Jacobsen.

“When we played Greenwich in the regular season, it was 0-0 at the half, so we knew this was going to be a close game,” Falcons coach Karen Seltenreich said. “But we have struggled all season finishing in the circle and scoring goals. Our momentum in the first half was definitely stronger in the second. Finishing the goals, that’s been our struggle all season. Give Greenwich credit, they were fast to the ball.”

Janis’ first goal came with 15:23 left in the first half off a counter attack. Senior midfielder Ashley Zolin assisted on the tally.

“The first goal started on the right side, with Ashley sending a great drive and I was in position to tip it in,” Janis said.

The score remained 1-0, thanks to Jacobsen, who made numerous first-half saves. Seniors Katie Valus and Bridget O’Brien were defensive standouts for Ludlowe, which was pressured throughout by Janis, junior Agustina Ferrario and Isabella Lattuada.

Janis tallied with 20:30 remaining in the second half off a scramble in front of the cage. She completed her hat trick with 5:15 to go in the second half, scoring off an Ferrario feed.

“Lately, we have been working on our offense a lot,” Ferrario said. “We have been working on our plays and passing to space.”

Said Janis: “On the third goal, I tried to move the defense and get the goalie committed to one side and I was able to score.”

Ashley Zolin, Demi Janis and Augustina Ferrario helped lead the Greenwich field hockey team to a 3-0 win vs. Ludlowe in Class L Tournament qualifier #ctfh pic.twitter.com/nj6mbmONUi — Greenwich Time Spts (@GreenwichSports) November 12, 2019

The Cardinals had more than a week to prepare for Monday’s matchup after losing in the FCIAC Tournament.

“I think that time was helpful,” Ferrario said. “We did a lot of conditioning work and we worked on our passing and corners, so it helped us.”

Junior Jorja Pastore made three saves in goal for the Cardinals to earn the shutout win.

SAYING FAREWELL TO THE SENIORS

The loss marked the final game for Ludlowe’s 11 seniors, including captains McKalynn Jacobsen and Hayes Desmond.

“The older players on the team were great role models,” Kaili Jacobsen said. “They are people I have always looked up to for advice and they have been very supportive. I am going to miss them.”

QUOTABLE

“We were really focusing on playing as a team and working on our passes and staying really strong as a unit,” Greenwich’s Zolin said. “Today was a great win, all of our forwards played well and now we are focusing on Hall. Hopefully, we can bring this play into Wednesday’s game.”

Said Wax: “Our defenders have been the backbone of our team. They are a well-oiled machine, we feel comfortable knowing they are back there.”

dfierro@greenwichtime.com

GREENWICH 3, LUDLOWE 0

LUDLOWE 0 0 – 0

GREENWICH 1 2 – 3

Goals: G – Demi Janis 3; Assists: G – Ashley Zolin, Agustina Ferrario; Goalies: FL – Kaili Jacobsen (20 saves); G – Jorja Pastore (3 saves).