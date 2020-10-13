Greenwich posted a 6-0 win over New Canaan on Monday, October 12, 2020 in Greenwich, Connecticut. Greenwich posted a 6-0 win over New Canaan on Monday, October 12, 2020 in Greenwich, Connecticut. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Greenwich boys soccer team unleashes its scoring potential in win over New Canaan 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

Switching its formation from a 4-4-3 to a 3-5-2 paid dividends for the Greenwich boys soccer team on Monday.

The Cardinals, who opted to move five players to the midfield, showed their offensive potential and created scoring chances throughout on their way to a convincing 6-0 victory over visiting New Canaan.

With the FCIAC West Region win, Greenwich upped its record to 4-0, outscoring its foes 22-1 in the process. In the first meeting between the two teams last week in New Canaan, the Cardinals registered a 2-0 triumph in a tighter matchup.

“After last week’s game, I thought we labored a little bit when we played them,” Cardinals coach Kurt Putnam said. “I thought we struggled in the center midfield. This game we went with three guys in the back, but we put five in the midfield and two up top. So we were much more offensive.”

As a result, Greenwich recorded more than 20 shots on goal and possessed the ball the majority of the game.

“This week we attack with a lot more punch and caused all sorts of problems all over the field,” Putnam said. “I thought we looked much more potent.”

Greenwich took a 1-0 lead on New Canaan in the 20th minute. Senior midfielder Matias Lew served his corner kick into the box and junior Santiago Borrego rose up high and scored on a header, making it 1-0.

“Last week we played them, we only beat them 2-0,” Lew said. “We didn’t really didn’t leave anything on the field. Today, we switched our tactics a little bit and it worked out well. This year, we have more creativity collectively, as a team.”

Junior Isaac Dumeny’s unassisted goal in the 32nd minute put the Cardinals on top, 2-0. Greenwich took a 3-0 lead into halftime when senior Jonathan Gonzalez tallied off an assist from senior William Flynn in the 33rd minute.

Faced with pressure throughout, New Canaan junior goalie Alex Walter did what he could to keep it a three-goal game in the first half.

“Alex Walter, he is a great young goalkeeper,” Rams coach Luke Green said. “He made some some great saves, but he can’t save all of them. Some of the goals that we conceded, when we are more attentive and organized we don’t give away those goals.”

Positioned at the right post, Dumeny scored at the 26:54 mark of the second half, then senior Tom Mueffelmann tallied off a pass from Dumeny with 15:54 to go in the match, making it 5-0. Junior Marco Tishler scored off a strong run to the goal with 5:07 remaining, sealing the scoring.

Junior Julien Colin and senior Harrison Kriebel combined on the shutout for the Cardinals. Wolter made more than 10 saves for the Rams.

“I’m impressed with the way we built upon the past two games and explored our options,” GHS senior Ryan Smith said. “Today we went with a 3-5-2 formation and I went from the top end of the field to the back, which is where I played last year. It gives us a little more security in the back so much creativity to go everywhere.”

Added GHS senior Tadeo Mendive: “The first few games we tried the 4-3-3 and we got our results, but we wanted to be more versatile and this allowed us t open it up. It inspired us to push ourselves harder.”

Greenwich travels to Darien on Wednesday. New Canaan (0-4) hosts Wright Tech Wednesday.

