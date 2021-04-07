Greenwich boys lacrosse in two-week quarantine as season starts

Greenwich’s boys lacrosse team will miss the start of the spring season in COVID-19 quarantine, coach Bobby Lutz confirmed Wednesday.

The Cardinals will resume activities on April 21 and are scheduled now to open their season a day later at Staples.

Greenwich was to play Monday at Brunswick, but that game is off at least for now, and Lutz wasn’t sure his team could make it up with two FCIAC games to reschedule. Greenwich games against Norwalk and Darien are likely to move to a busy May stretch.

The pause was first reported by the Ruden Report.

