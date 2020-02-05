Greenwich boys basketball team snaps skid by edging Danbury

DANBURY — Greenwich put the breaks on a six-game losing skid by edging Danbury, 41-29, in an FCIAC boys basketball matchup played on Monday night.

Senior guard Daniel Lustosa scored a career-high 14 points to lead the Cardinals, who led 21-20 at halftime and 32-26 after the third quarter.

“We needed this win on so many levels,” Cardinals coach Chris Lovermi said. “To go on the road to Danbury, where we haven’t had much success over the years, and win a close game helps set us up for the last third of the season.”

Senior forward Jayden Solomon scored 12 points for Greenwich (3-10).

“Solomon scored eight of his 12 points in the fourth quarter and Lustosa was a spark plug,” Lovermi said. “He provided us with energy all night. It was a team effort, with a lot of contributors on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.”

Jayden Cook, a senior, scored 14 points, including two 3-pointers, to pace Danbury (4-9). Junior Kevin Vidmar added nine points for the Hatters, who had a chance to tie or go ahead, but missed a shot in the final seconds.

Sophomore forward Chason Barber tallied four points and blocked four shots, while senior guard Max Steinman chipped in five points, with a 3-pointer, for Greenwich.

“We did a great job defensively, the boys bought into the defensive scheme,” Lovermi said. “It was a team effort, with a lot of contributors on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. It was a win that we had to have.”

Greenwich visits Westhill Thursday at 7 p.m.

DANBURY 41, GREENWICH 39

DANBURY 9 11 6 13 — 39

GREENWICH 13 8 11 9 — 41

DANBURY (4-9)

Carlos Alvarez 0 1-2 1; Jaden Cook 5 2-4 14; Jah Joyner 3 0-4 6; Nick Smith 2 0-0 4; Artez Taft 1 2-4 5; Kevin Vidmar 3 2-3 9. Totals: 14 10-17 39.

GREENWICH (3-10)

James Pilc 1 0-0 2; Max Steinman 2 0-3 5; Daniel Lustosa 6 1-2 14; Matt Pilc 1 0-0 2; Chason Barber 0 2-2 2; Nick Smith 2 0-0 4; Mason Muir 0 0-0 0; Jayden Solomon 4 4-4 12. Totals: 16 7-11 41.