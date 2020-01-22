Greenwich boys basketball team falls to McMahon

Strong 3-point shooting propelled host Brien McMahon to a 73-57 victory over Greenwich in an FCIAC boys basketball game held on Tuesday night.

The matchup was originally scheduled to be held at Greenwich High School, but a flood in the school’s Performing Arts Center affected the main gym’s floor. The gym is located next to the Performing Arts Center.

Three players scored in double figures for the Senators, who led 33-29 at halftime, before extending its advantage in the second half. Jajuan Wiggins scored 13 points, including a 3-pointer, while Eric Miller tallied 12 points and converted three shots from beyond the arc.

“They hit nine 3s, which was pivotal,” GHS coach Chris Lovermi said. “Their 3-point shooting was the difference, they hit a barrage of 3s and we didn’t have much of an answer. We have to do a better job of defending the shooters from 3-point range.”

Treymarr Tweedie added 10 points and Sergio Thermidor contributed nine points for McMahon.

For Greenwich, guard Max Steinman scored a game-high 19 points, including one 3-pointer. Forward Jayden Solomon had 10 points, while guard AJ Barber and forward Chason Barber added six points apiece.

“We fought back in the second quarter from a double-digit deficit, our team showed a lot of resiliency,” Lovermi said. “Max (Steinman) is really doing a good job of leading the team.”

Greenwich played without leading scorer Christopher Genaro, who is sideline with a back injury.

“We miss his scoring and leadership,” Lovermi said of Genaro.