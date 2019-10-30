Ciara Munnelly, a senior on the Greenwich girls volleyball team, was honored on Senior Day, Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Ciara Munnelly, a senior on the Greenwich girls volleyball team, was honored on Senior Day, Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Photo: David Fierro /Staff Writer Photo: David Fierro /Staff Writer Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Greenwich blanks Trinity Catholic 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

GREENWICH — At this point of the season, Greenwich is in a position most girls volleyball teams can only dream of.

The postseason commences next week and the Cardinals, ranked No. 1 in Class LL, are surging, with only one loss through their first 18 matches.

Victory No. 17 came Wednesday for Greenwich, which knows it needs to beat plenty more foes to accomplish its goals of winning a pair of titles.

Junior Lilly Saleeby posted nine kills, senior Ciara Munnelly had five kills and junior Cornelia Road had nine kills for Greenwich in its 3-0 Senior Day win over visiting Trinity Catholic.

The 17-1 Cardinals close out their regular season on Friday at Fairfield Ludlowe at 6 p.m., before turning their attention to the postseason. Greenwich won the FCIAC title in 2017 and 2013, with its latest state title coming in 2017.

“Our attitude is good and our timing is getting better every game,” GHS coach Steve Lapham said. “We are getting more athletic with the way we are moving it around and making it difficult for other teams to realize where we are going with the ball.”

The Cards, who won Tuesday’s match, 25-12, 25-14, 25-13, received nine digs from sophomore Adele Sotgiu, who added 12 aces, and 21 assists from sophomore Heather Zitzmann.

Trinity Catholic (3-13) was paced by Valeria Barbaglio (five kills, two blocks).

“This is our first year together as a group and we have improved a lot,” Trinity coach Ali Walsh said. “Playing Greenwich is difficult, they have an attack from all over. Their setters are very good, all-around, that’s a good team that we played.”

After taking the first set, behind several kills from Saleeby and Roach, GHS jumped out to a 5-1 lead, behind Saleeby’s serving. Liana Sarkissian, who had seven kills, also powered Greenwich’s offense in the second set. A block from Sarkissian put the home team on top, 11-5 in the second game.

Greenwich never trailed in the final game, as they kept Trinity out of rhythm with strong serving and well-placed hits. Alex Pavlov had a pair of aces in the last game for Trinity Catholic.

Munnelly, the lone senior on the squad, was honored by her Greenwich teammates.

“It felt great to get some kills and seeing all my teammates appreciate me,” Munnelly said. “It’s hard sometimes being the only senior, but having them all around makes it easier. This team has so much potential and it’s great to be a part of it.”

Indeed, Greenwich is seeking to make another postseason run.

“In practice, we have been focusing a lot on the things we struggle with from game to game,” Roach said. “Every serve receive and serve are things that are in our control, so we want to be on top of that, so we can get ready for the challenges ahead of us at the FCIAC and state tournaments.”





