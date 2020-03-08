Greenwich senior goalie Jessica Ware made 24 saves in a shutout win in the state girls hockey tournament on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Greenwich senior goalie Jessica Ware made 24 saves in a shutout win in the state girls hockey tournament on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Photo: David Fierro /Staff Writer Photo: David Fierro /Staff Writer Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Greenwich advances in CHSGHA tournament 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

GREENWICH — Jessica Ware saw the puck coming at her from all directions during a frenetic final two minutes of Saturday’s girls state quarterfinal-round hockey game between Greenwich and Avon co-op, but the Cardinals senior goalie was determined to keep her team in the lead.

There were tense moments involved for Ware and the Cardinals, but they held on and advanced to the final four.

Sophomore forward Lily Bates scored a first-period goal and Ware made 24 saves to help propel third-seeded Greenwich to a 1-0 victory over sixth-seeded Avon co-op in the quarterfinals of the CHSGHA State Tournament at Dorothy Hamill Skating Rink. The Cardinals move on to Tuesday’s semifinal-round at The Rinks at Shelton.

With Greenwich clinging to a 1-0 third-period advantage, Ware made a save off a breakaway from Nighthawks forward Kori Bartko, who attempted a backhanded shot with 4:36 remaining.

At the 3:30 mark of the final period, Ware stopped a shot from the left wing from defender Shelby Little and in the last minute, a shot from Bartko hit the crossbar, then deflected off Ware’s shoulder.

And the Cardinals kept their one-goal lead.

“The breakaway was a really good test for me,” Ware said. “On the shot that hit the crossbar, I felt it hit my shoulder, I knew I got a piece of hit. I was hoping that it wouldn’t go in the goal after it hit me.”

Bates, a sophomore forward, tallied with 11:28 remaining in the first period. Freshman forwards Peyton Jelinek and Elizabeth Anderson each assisted on the goal.

“Peyton Jelinek gave me a nice pass off a rebound and I was able to put a shot to the goalie’s left — she didn’t see the shot,” Bates said of her goal. “It was a hard game, but we wanted it really bad.”

Cardinals defenders Sydney Orszulak, Katie Piotrzkowski, Delaney Roth and Tess Marciano worked hard to keep the Nighthawks off the scoreboard. Avon’s co-op squad includes players from Avon, Southington, Wethersfield and Newington.

“They worked really hard and they pushed us,” Piotrzkowski said. “It feels great to be going to the semifinals, we haven’t been there since my freshman year. After losing in FCIACs, we are looking to win states and we are looking forward to the opportunity.”

Logan Lada made 19 saves for the Nighthawks.

“We did everything but score,” Nighthawks coach Mike Carrera said. “I thought we carried the game, but it only matters on the scoreboard. We did everything we set out to do this year and I’m satisified with the way we played.”

Said Ware: “We would have liked a few more goals of course, but we knew we were up against a good team, so we expected a good matchup.”





