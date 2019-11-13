Five Greenwich Academy athletes signed National Letters of Intent to compete in their respective sports at the Division I Level. The group that signed at a ceremony on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Greenwich Academy included, from left to right: Emma Carney (Stanford squash), Eliza Bowman (Johns Hopkins lacrosse), Tessa Brooks (Georgetown lacrosse), Katie Goldsmith (Georgetown lacrosse) and Katharine Glassmeyer (Georgetown field hockey). less Five Greenwich Academy athletes signed National Letters of Intent to compete in their respective sports at the Division I Level. The group that signed at a ceremony on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Greenwich ... more Photo: David Fierro /Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: David Fierro /Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Greenwich Academy athletes make college decisions official 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

A group of Greenwich Academy athletes enjoyed their signature moment early Wednesday morning.

Before classes were in session, the group paid a visit to the school’s Raether Gymnasium, where they made their respective decisions official.

Five Greenwich Academy senior athletes signed National Letters of Intent to play sports at their respective Division I schools on Wednesday.

Tessa Brooks and Katie Goldsmith signed to play lacrosse at Georgetown University’s Division I program, while Eliza Bowman signed her Letter of Intent to compete for Johns Hopkins University’s lacrosse squad.

Katharine Glassmeyer is also going to attend Georgetown, where she will play field hockey. Emma Carney is headed to Stanford University to continue her squash career.

All five GA athletes also play multiple sports at the school. Brooks, who is entering her fourth varsity lacrosse season in the spring, also plays on the Gators’ soccer team, which is played in the NEPSAC Class A Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Brooks has helped Greenwich Academy continue its lacrosse success with her playmaking ability.

“I feel good about signing, it’s been a long process,” Brooks said. “It feels good to have it all play off and work out in the end. I’m looking forward to the next level, bettering my game and being in such a great place.”

Indeed, Brooks will leave the Greenwich Academy lacrosse program with fond memories.

“I’ve learned so many things, it’s been great,” Brooks said. “All the support from my coaches and teammates here — it’s such a great place.”

Teammates at Greenwich Academy, where they have provided a lot of offensive spark, Goldsmith and Brooks will also join forces at Georgetown University.

“That is going to be a bonus, since we are already good friends,” Goldsmith said of joining Brooks at Georgetown. “The transition is going to be easy, because we have each other. This is a very exciting time, I can’t wait to get there. Signing makes it official, which is very exciting.”

Goldsmith is also a member of the Gators’ soccer team, whch has produced another successful season this fall. She has starred on both the lacrosse and soccer squads since her freshman year.

“I’ve had a lot of fun since freshman year,” Goldsmith said. “There’s always been a great dynamic on our team and our coaches push us to do our best.”

Glassmeyer will see Brooks and Goldsmith at Georgetown in 2020. She plays field hockey and lacrosse at GA and will take her field hockey skills to Georgetown.

“It’s really exciting to be going to the same school as them, even though they are playing different sports,” Glassmeyer said. “I’ll have a friend base outside of the field hockey team, which is really nice. It will give me a sense of home in that new community.”

Glassmeyer and the GA field hockey team hosted Hotchkiss School in the NEPSAC Class A Tournament on Wednesday, following a 17-2-1 regular season under the guidance of coach Jamie Brower.

“This has been my family, I’ve loved it so much and I’m sad this is my last week,” Glassmeyer said. “Coach Brower and Sally (Duval, assistant coach), have prepared me so much for college. Winning the New England title (2017) my sophomore year was a huge deal for us and being a part of this program has been so great.”

Bowman, a lacrosse and ice hockey player at GA, has sparked the school’s lacrosse squad’s offense the past three seasons.

“GA lacrosse has been my favorite part of high school and it’s great to see that some of my best friends here are going to play Division I,” Bowman said. “Playing lacrosse in college will definitely teach us to manage our time and balance everything, which is a big life skill, so I’m looking forward to that challenge.”

Carney will soon start her senior season on Greenwich Academy’s powerhouse squash team. As a junior during GA’s 2018-2019 season, Carney played at the No. 1 spot, winning the majority of her matches, while providing leadership from the top position.

“I’m really excited about playing squash at Stanford,” Carney said. “Going to California is going to be different. I really like the team there and the coach, so I’m looking forward to going to Stanford.”

Already a member of three Greenwich Academy squash squad that’s captured the U.S. High School Team title, Carney should help spark GA this winter.

“Being on the team has been amazing,” Carney said. “Luke (Butterworth, coach) is great, he’s taught us so much. Going to nationals has been a lot of fun for our team, it’s been a great experience. I’ve learned that a lot of hard work and discipline will get you to where you want to go.”

Greenwich Academy lacrosse coach Melissa Anderson was one of the school’s coaches on hand at Wednesday’s ceremony.

“I am so happy for them,” Anderson said of the athletes. “What’s unique about this class is the heart they have. They love to play and they have certainly had an impact on the program, not only with their skills, but with their commitment. It’s time for them to go share that joy at the next level.”





dfierro@greenwichtime.com



