Members of the Greens Farms Academy wrestling team celebrate after winning the FAA tournament title Saturday. Members of the Greens Farms Academy wrestling team celebrate after winning the FAA tournament title Saturday. Photo: Submitted / GFA Photo: Submitted / GFA Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Greens Farms snaps Brunswick’s 22-year run as FAA wrestling champions 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — The Greens Farms Academy wrestling team won the 2020 Fairchester Athletic Association championship on Saturday, ending Brunswick School’s 22-year stranglehold on the title in the process.

GFA went 4-0, clinching its first league championship with a 45-33 win over Brunswick in the last match at the Coyle Gymnasium.

The Dragons also beat Hamden Hall (75-6), Rye Country Day (72-6) and Hopkins (54-27).

Seven GFA wrestlers went undefeated over their four matches to claim All-FAA honors, including Caleb Seyfried (106 pounds), CJ Shea (113), Ronnie Christolin (120), Nico Provo (126), Aiden Hebert (132), Peter Kane (152) and Soren Morrison (195).

Justin Mastroianni went 3-1 at 138 pounds, with his only loss coming after three overtime sessions on a 2-0 decision, to earn All-FAA honorable mention honors.

“It’s just a validation that what we’re doing is working,” said GFA head coach Jack Conroy. “We’re really not a dual team. We’re a tournament team. To have these guys come out and wrestle like a dual team, I’m so proud of them.”

In the final match of the day, against Brunswick, the Dragons held a 39-33 lead when Kane took to the mat against the Bruins’ Will Donovan.

Kane’s pin clinched the victory for GFA.

“I just wanted to go out there win it and have the team make history,” Kane said. “I knew I wasn’t going to lose. I just came out with the right mindset to win.”

The Dragons fell behind Brunswick by a 24-9 score after six matches, before running off five straight pins, three of which came in under a minute.

Brunswick won two straight matches and had the momentum leading into the Kane-Donovon showdown for the title.

Conroy said he knew Kane was the man for the job.

“He’s not losing,” Conroy said. “Peter Kane doesn’t lose in big moments.”