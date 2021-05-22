Greens Farms Academy wins its first FAA lacrosse championship

Jack Grills made 12 saves as Greens Farms Academy won its first Fairchester Athletic Association boys lacrosse championship on Saturday with a 7-4 victory over King.

Coach John Mathews said the Dragons rallied around their senior goalie and kept a next-man-up mentality through an injury-plagued season.

“The defense came up big against a solid offensive team,” Mathews said. “So proud of the composure our kids displayed this year. (They) came together in pressure situations and found ways to win big games.”

Kyle Haas scored two goals and added an assist, and Will Magrone had a goal and two assists for the Dragons, who finished 9-1.

Josh Kitt scored twice, and Seby Bodian and Henry McDonald had a goal apiece.