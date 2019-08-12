Pat Viglio has been named the varsity head coach and director of baseball at Greens Farms Academy. Pat Viglio has been named the varsity head coach and director of baseball at Greens Farms Academy. Photo: Contributed / Greens Farms Academy Buy photo Photo: Contributed / Greens Farms Academy Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Greens Farms Academy hires Viglio to lead baseball program, Lambert as assistant 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT— The Greens Farms Academy baseball program has gone into a progressive new direction this summer, as Patrick Vigilio has been named varsity head coach and Director of Baseball.

Vigilio will be joined by longtime collaborator Mark Lambert, who will be an assistant varsity coach and Director of Player Development, according to GFA Athletic Director Tauni Butterfield.

“I’m excited because I really think we’re going to be putting baseball on the map here at GFA, the way we have with our other sports,” Butterfield said. “They bring a new level of expertise to the game and I am excited they’re here because they’re going to develop the program and take it to the next level.”

Vigilio and Lambert are the brain trust behind Baseball U CT, a Fairfield County-based travel program that prides itself on developing baseball players and helping guide them through the college process.

After a handful of college coaching jobs in their respective careers, GFA will be the first high school gig for both coaches.

“You’re always excited for new challenges and new opportunities,” Vigilio said. “I think there are always challenges and we’ll figure them out as we go. We’ll put our plan in place, see what players we have and evaluate from there.”

Vigilio said the most important thing to him is that GFA keeps bringing in the right kind of student-athletes in the program and that the players get the ultimate baseball-playing experience, regardless of level.

“The goal would be to attract the right kind of student-athlete,” he said. “And you just want the kids to have a good experience with the sport. They might not be the best high school athlete or a future college player, but they can still have a good experience.”

That attitude is a big part of what sold Vigilio and Lambert to Butterfield.

“I think we are all of the same mindset that we want to bring in good academic kids who are also good athletes,” Butterfield said. “They are both on-board with that philosophy.”

Vigilio is a Norwalk native whose own playing career took him to the University of New Haven. He started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at the University of Bridgeport.

He joined Lambert, a former Sacred Heart University player, as associate head coach at Norwalk Community College and was also was an assistant coach at the University of New Haven.

Lambert was also head coach at Trinity College for a handful of years.

While at Norwalk Community College, the pair led the school to a 142-15 record over five seasons, including five straight trips to the NJCAA World Series and a national junior college championship in 1998.

Both Vigilio and Lambert are also current professional baseball scouts. Vigilio works for the New York Mets while Lambert is affiliated with the Atlanta Braves.

Vigilio recently retired as a teacher from Norwalk Public Schools while Lambert is a guidance counselor at Xavier in Middletown.

Baseball U CT falls under a larger Baseball U national program, which has reportedly placed 562 players onto college programs and has had 114 of its players drafted by Major League Baseball teams. Nine of those players were drafted in the first round.