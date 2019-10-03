GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Recent Scores

Girls Soccer

Granby hands Suffield first regular-season loss since 2011

|

The Granby girls soccer team shut out Suffield 2-0 on Wednesday, Oct. 2. It was the first time Suffield had lost a regular-season game since 2011.

That unbeaten streak ends at 117 games. The last loss? Granby on Oct. 28, 2011. Both teams play in the North Central Connecticut Conference.

 

Annmarie Groskritz and Samantha St. Pierre scored the goals for Granby (6-0).

 

Hotfix: Switch Entry Category Links to Community Pages