Granby hands Suffield first regular-season loss since 2011

The Granby girls soccer team shut out Suffield 2-0 on Wednesday, Oct. 2. It was the first time Suffield had lost a regular-season game since 2011.

Girls Soccer shuts out Suffield 2-0! Goals scored by Annamarie Groskritz and Samantha St. Pierre. #ctgsoc #GoBears — Granby Sports (@GranbySports) October 2, 2019

That unbeaten streak ends at 117 games. The last loss? Granby on Oct. 28, 2011. Both teams play in the North Central Connecticut Conference.

Annmarie Groskritz and Samantha St. Pierre scored the goals for Granby (6-0).