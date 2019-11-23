Granby finishes undefeated season, shuts out Plainfield for Class M championship

HARTFORD – Maria Nolan and Tessa McMillan both scored twice for the top-seed Granby girls soccer team, which defeated No. 3 Plainfield, 6-1, Saturday at Dillon Stadium to win its second Class M state championship in three seasons.

Granby (20-0) was the only unbeaten and untied team in the state this season. It’s the seventh state championship for the Bears.

The six goals scored is a CIAC finals record for girls soccer.

This was Plainfield’s second straight trip to the Class M state final, falling to Lewis Mills last year. The Panthers had not allowed a goal in their first three games of the tournament.

Kate Carleson scored with less than 2 minutes left in regulation for Plainfield.

This post will be updated.