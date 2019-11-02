Gordon, Edwards set the pace for Norwalk blowout over Westhill

NORWALK—It is difficult enough for opponents to slow down Norwalk quarterback Kyle Gordon.

When the Bears have sophomore running back Camryn Edwards going too, the offense is one of the most explosive in the FCIAC.

Gordon threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, while Edwards got in the end zone three times, twice on runs and once on a pass from Gordon Friday night at Testa Field.

It all added up to a 48-7 romp over Westhill.

“That was one of the best all-around games we played all year,” Norwalk coach Sean Ireland said. “(Gordon and Edwards) are both unbelievable. If you gear up to stop one, the other one will have success and if you gear on the other, the other one has success. It’s a two-headed monster back there. They are, arguably, two of the best athletes I have coached in the backfield at the same time. With the big guys up front opening holes, it’s fun to watch.”

Norwalk wasted no time, scoring on the opening drive with Gordon hitting a wide-open Andre Robinson, with no defenders within 20 yards of him, for a 40-yard touchdown pass.

After a bad snap on a punt attempt by Westhill, Norwalk scored again, this time with Gordon running in from 10 yards out.

Edwards would get on the board next, scoring his first touchdown on a 3-yard run and putting Norwalk up 21-0 after one quarter.

In the second quarter, Gordon hit Austin Hall for a 27-yard touchdown pass, Edwards busted out for a 75-yard touchdown run and then Gordon hit Edwards for a 45-yard passing touchdown.

“Gordon is really, really good,” Westhill coach Joe DeVellis said. “They are big up front. We try to slant and slide guys to offset their size but you can have Gordon bottled up and he can still make you miss. He is the real deal. He’s a really good quarterback.”

Westhill scored its lone touchdown in the second quarter on a 31-yard pass from Matt O’Connor to Nasir Thornton for 31 yards.

Norwalk added a touchdown run by backup quarterback Thomas Brown in the third quarter, rounding out the scoring.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Kyle Gordon, Norwalk. The senior signal caller did it with his arm and his legs, showing why he is one of the top players in the FCIAC, this season.

QUOTABLE

“It’s great when we have everyone on offense blocking and making plays in the backfield and scoring touchdowns,” Gordon said. “We are just out there, working hard. Everything is clicking. We are looking sharp every practice. Every game, every win starts with Monday practices”





NORWALK 48 WESTHILL 7