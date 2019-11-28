Goetz leads late drive, Weston stops Barlow to clinch Class M playoff berth

WESTON — They can finally exhale.

After two straight seasons being ousted from the playoffs on bonus points, Weston can make plans for football after Thanksgiving as another hard-fought win meant the season will not end just yet.

And the big prize still awaits.

James Goetz engineered a late touchdown drive, one that culminated with a 22-yard score to Brendan Sawyer and sent the Trojans to a 20-9 win over Barlow on Thanksgiving. The rivalry trophy was lifted after the win, but the one the Trojans (9-1) really want will be decided in two weeks.

“Since our sophomore year since most of us stepped into varsity we haven’t made it to the playoffs and we’ve been snubbed out on tiebreaker points the past two seasons,” Goetz said. “This year was finally the year we put it all together. Going 9-1 is nice but it’s not the end game right now, we’re trying to make it to the championship.”

Weston clinched a spot in the Class M playoffs and will visit Abbott Tech/Immaculate on Tuesday.

“It’s fantastic,” said Weston coach Dan Hassett. “It’s a fantastic accomplishment, I give all the credit to the kids for finding a way, and the coaching staff for finding a way. The guys did a good job figuring out a way to win what was honestly an ugly game.

A late score by Tyler Bower iced the game, but Barlow was 11 minutes from leaving the Trojans scoreboard watching for a third straight year. Michael Puglio hit a short field goal through a driving wind to give the Falcons a 9-7 in a defensive struggle that included six turnovers.

Sawyer evaded several defenders on a 2nd-and-18 to give Weston the lead for good with 6:21 left. Barlow went backwards on its next drive and Goetz had a key scramble on 3rd-and-8 that was followed by Bower’s score.

“Our offensive line gave us time all day,” Goetz said. “Our goal was to run the football and I think we did that on the last drive and got some passes. We took what we had and ran with it.”

The Falcons took a 6-0 lead in the second quarter when they recovered a fumble and rolled into the end zone. Goetz found Hayden Lawrence for a touchdown to give Weston a 7-6 lead before the break. Both teams struggled to move the ball for most of the morning with a driving wind in one direction affecting things.

Barlow finished the season 6-4; a mistake-laden loss to Tolland earlier in the season prevented Thursday from having even more drama.

“We were hoping for 7-3 or 8-2 and we fell a little short,” Barlow coach T.J. Cavaliere said. “Our seniors played hard and they laid a nice foundation for the guys going forward.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Hayden Lawrence, Weston: Had a key fumble recovery to go with his touchdown catch.

QUOTABLE

“The breeze took a couple of things out of our playbook,” Hassett said. “But I give the kids credit for figuring out how to make a play when we needed to.”

WESTON 20, BARLOW 9

JOEL BARLOW0 6 0 3 — 9

WESTON0 7 0 13 — 20

B—4 yard fumble return (kick blocked)

W—Hayden Lawrence 6 pass from James Goetz (kick)

B—Michael Puglio 22 field goal

W—Brendan Sawyer 22 pass from James Goetz (kick)

W—Tyler Bower 4 run (pass failed)

Records: Barlow 6-4, Weston 9-1.