Glastonbury’s Chloe Landers named Gatorade’s State Player of the Year

Chloe Landers of Glastonbury High School has been named the Gatorade Connecticut Girls Soccer Player of the Year. Landers is the second player to be chosen from Glastonbury.

The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

The 5-foot-6 senior midfielder and defender led the Tomahawks to an 18-1-1 record and the Class LL state championship this past season. Landers had seven goals, passed for 11 assists and anchored a defense that allowed just seven goals in 20 games.

Landers was a four-time All-Central Connecticut Conference selection, a two-time GameTimeCT all-state and All-New England pick and an All-American selection by the United Soccer Coaches. She concluded her prep soccer career with 11 goals and 38 assists.

A member of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Leadership Team, Landers has volunteered locally with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and as a youth basketball coach.

Landers maintained a 3.81 GPA and will play soccer at UConn this fall