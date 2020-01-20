Give and Go Podcast: Ridgefield coach Rob Coloney joins the show

The Give and Go girls basketball podcast is back with hosts Scott Ericson and Will Aldam.

This week, the guys are joined by first-year Ridgefield coach Rob Coloney.

Coloney was formally the coach of Ridgefield’s rival Wilton and discusses that transition along with a lot more, this week.

Scott and Will also talk about the season hitting the halfway point and some of the big games coming up this week, including No. 1 Notre Dame-Fairfield vs No. 2 Newtown.

