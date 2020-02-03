Give and Go Podcast: Notre Dame-Fairfield’s Maria Conlon

Welcome back to another edition of the Give and Go podcast.

Will is back in studio and he is, as always, joined by Scott Ericson.

This week the two have a special guest on the show, Notre Dame-Fairfield coach Maria Conlon.

Anytime you can have the coach of the No. 1 team in the state on the podcast is a fun time, when you add that Conlon is one of the greatest girls basketball players in state history where she scored 1,727 points, a state record 246 3-pointers and won two state titles, that makes it more special. Add on that Conlon went on to play at UConn, where she was a part of three national championships, that’s pretty special too.

Conlon talks about taking over the Lancers’ program, playing for UConn and her years at Seymour.

