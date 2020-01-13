Give and Go Podcast: Newington coach Marc Tancredi joins the show

Welcome back to “Give and Go” the girls basketball podcast for its second season.

Scott Ericson returns and is joined by is joined by new co-host Will Aldam.

The duo catches up on the past month of the season and then is joined by second-year Newington head coach Marc Tancredi.

Tancredi has helped lead the Indians to a 7-1 start where they sit atop the CCC and Class L standings.

