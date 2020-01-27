Give and Go Podcast: Hand coach Tim Tredwell

The Give and Go girls basketball podcast is back with hosts Scott Ericson and special guest host Pete Paguaga, filling in this week.

This week, the guys are joined by longtime Hand coach Tim Tredwell.

The trio first talks about the Hand run to the finals last year and how they have responded to being a team to beat this season.

Tredwell also talked about coaching in a time with social media and also coaching at Hand, where almost every team is competing for a championship every year.

