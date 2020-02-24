Give and Go Podcast: CIAC’s Gregg Simon joins show to discuss new five division format

The Give and Go girls basketball podcast is back with hosts Scott Ericson and Will Aldam.

With the state tournament looming, Gregg Simon from the CIAC joined the show to discuss the new five division format in girls basketball.

With a lot of questions surrounding how and why girls basketball went to five divisions, Simon gave some clarity to how it all went down.

The duo also discusses the conference tournaments that are currently being played.

Listen to the full show in the audio player, above. Remember, if the embed doesn’t show, you can listen by clicking here.

As always, you can subscribe to GameTimeCT podcasts on iTunes.

We are also now on Spotify, so you can listen to us there now.

Previous Episodes