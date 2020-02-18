Give and Go Podcast: Canton’s Brian Medeiros

The Give and Go girls basketball podcast is back with hosts Scott Ericson and Will Aldam.

Joining the duo on the show this week is Canton coach Brian Medeiros.

Medeiros took over the Canton program in 2014 and turned the Warriors into instant state champion contenders.

Under Medeiros the Warriors have gone to four state championship games, winning two Class S titles in 2016 and 2017.

The Warriors have finished the regular season 18-2 and await the NCCC conference tournament and then the Class M state tournament.

Medeiros talks with Scott and Will about how he helped turn the program around, what happens when your program is expected to win every game, plus much more.

Listen to the full show in the audio player, above. Remember, if the embed doesn’t show, you can listen by clicking here.

As always, you can subscribe to GameTimeCT podcasts on iTunes.

We are also now on Spotify, so you can listen to us there now.