Hannah Seward competes in the butterfly during Ridgefield’s season-opening meet against Greenwich. Hannah Seward competes in the butterfly during Ridgefield’s season-opening meet against Greenwich. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close GIRLS SWIMMING: Top performers 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Rylie Giles, Ridgefield: Giles touched the wall first in the 200-meter freestyle (2:08.85) and was the 400-meter freestyle winner for the Tigers in its 93-93 tie against FCIAC rival Staples.

Esme Hunter, Staples: Esme had a first-place finish in the 200-meter individual medley (2:28.12) and won the 100 backstroke (1:05.67) for the Wreckers, which tied Ridgefield, 93-93.

Aislinn Mitchell, Hall: A senior, Mitchell registered winning efforts in the 200-yard individual medley (2:17.88) and 100 butterfly (1:01.94) for Hall, which beat Southington. She also swam on the team’s winning 200-medley relay squad (1:56.58).

Maggie Mantz, Hall: Mantz earned a first-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle (57.38) and was part of the team’s winning 200 freestyle relay squad (1:46.94) vs. Southington.

Sophie Murphy, Cheshire: The junior won the 200-yard freestyle (1:58.68) and 500 freestyle (5:19.51) for the Rams in their 94-82 win vs. Lauralton Hall.

Emma Nordquist, Hall: Nordquist continued her productive junior season, winning the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.73) and 500 freestyle (5:24.14) in Hall’s 84-78 win over Southington.

Elisia Pagliuca, Mercy: Pagliuca posted first-place finishes in the 200-yard individual medley (2:19.64) and 100-yard butterfly (1:01.01) in Mercy’s meet vs. Middletown at Wesleyan University. She also helped lead the team’s 200 medley relay (2:02.15) and 200 freestyle relay (1:53.20) to victory.

Katharine Pillion, Mercy: Pillion, a junior, was the 200-yard freestyle winner (2:10.45) for Mercy in its 99-79 triumph against Middletown. She also placed first in the 100 freestyle (59.31) and was part of Mercy’s winning 200 freestyle relay (1:53.20) and 400 freestyle relay (4:11.94) squads.

Erin Reilly, Daniel Hand: The senior won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 57.07 in Hand’s 84-78 win over Branford in its dual meet season finale. Reilly was also part of Hand’s winning 200 medley (2:02.47) and 200 freestyle (1:48.40) relay teams.

Maggie Sedlak, Darien: A sophomore Sedlak placed second in the 200-meter freestyle (2:13.44) and won the 100 butterfly (1:08.39) in Darien in its meet vs. Ridgefield.

Julia Servas, Darien: The senior finished first on the 1-meter diving board for the Blue Wave, which beat Ridgefield, 95-75.

Hannah Seward, Ridgefield: Seward topped the competition in the 50-meter freestyle (27.42) and the 100-meter butterfly (1:03.66) in the Tigers’ meet vs. Staples.

Julia Stevens, Cheshire: A senior, Stevens was the 200-yard freestyle (1:55.86) and 100 butterfly (57.83) winner for the Rams, which defeated Amity, 97-78.

Jessica Qi, Staples: The sophomore was first in the 100-meter freestyle (1:00.53) and was the runner-up in the 200-meter freestyle for Staples against Ridgefield.

Molly Whitaker, Mercy: A freshman, Whitaker won the 100 breaststroke (1:15.91) and the 500 freestyle (5:40.22) for Mercy in its competition against Middletown. She was on two winning relays as well — the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.





dfierro@greenwichtime.com



