New Haven, Connecticut - Tuesday, December 4, 2018: All-Area Swimming: Nora Bergstrom, Cheshire H.S. New Haven, Connecticut - Tuesday, December 4, 2018: All-Area Swimming: Nora Bergstrom, Cheshire H.S. Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close GIRLS SWIMMING: Top performances and meets to watch 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

TOP PERFORMANCES

Zoe Baker, Hall: Baker took top honors in the diving event in Hall’s matchup vs. Middletown, earning 219.65 points.

Nora Bergstrom, Cheshire: Bergstrom won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:59.49 and finished first in the 100 freestyle (55.98) for Cheshire, which beat SCC rival Hamden, 92-86.

Ashlyn Blessey, Lauralton Hall: Blessey, a sophomore, was the 50-yard freestyle winner with a time of 26.21 seconds in Lauralton Hall’s meet against Mercy and raced on the squad’s first-place 200 medley relay (1:58.92) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.24).

Abigail Desyr, Westhill/Stamford: Desyr, a senior, placed first in the 1-meter diving event in her team’s meet vs. host Greenwich, totaling 261.90 points.

Vivian Freitas, Lauralton Hall: The junior won the 100-yard backstroke in the team’s 98-82 victory against Mercy and was part of the 200 medley relay team that placed first in 1:58.92.

Regina Frias, Greenwich: Frias led the Cardinals on the diving board in the team’s 101-80 win over Trumbull, earning 246.05 points.

McKenna Haynes, Seymour: First-place finishes in the 200 individual medley (2:23.16) and 500 freestyle (5:42.39) from the sophomore helped Seymour defeat Oxford.

Nikki Hahn, East Lyme: Hahn took top honors in the 100-yard breaststroke at the recent West Hartford Invitational.

Riley Kudlac, Glastonbury: Kudlac had a first-place finish in the 50 freestyle in 25.20 and 100 freestyle (55.02) at the West Hartford Invitational.

Caterina Li, Greenwich: Li took first in two individual events for the Cardinals, which defeated Westhill/Stamford, 99-79. She posted a time of 2:18.79 in the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly (55.35).

Meghan Lynch, Greenwich: Lynch, a junior, finished first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:06.88) in the Cardinals victory over Trumbull.

Aislinn Mitchell, Hall: The West Hartford Invitational saw Mitchell emerge as the meet’s high point winner. She placed first in the 100-yard butterfly, clocking in at 58.77 seconds and was second in the 100 backstroke (1:02.63) and was the runner-up in the 200 individual medley (1:03.61).

Molly Nordquist, Hall: In Hall’s 98-79 victory over Middletown, Nordquist, a junior, was first in the 100-yard butterfly and competed on the team’s 200 medley relay squad, which won in 2:01.06.

Katherine O’Connor, Amity: The 100 individual medley was one of the special events the West Hartford Invitational featured and O’Connor won the race in 1:02.61.

Emma Panaroni, Hamden: Panaroni, a junior, won the 100 backstroke in 1:03.59 and was on Hamden’s winning 200 medley (1:50.02) and 400 freestyle relay (4:00.30) squads in the team’s meet against SCC foe Cheshire.

Katharine Pillion, Mercy: A junior, Pillion touched the wall first in the 200 individual medley (2:21.80) and was first in the 100 butterfly (1:04.49) vs. Lauralton Hall.

Sophia Velleco, Seymour: A freshman, Velleco won the 200 freestyle (2:00.70) and 100 freestyle (55.59) for Seymour, which edged Oxford, 80-79.

Lauren Walsh, Trumbull: Walsh was the 500 freestyle winner (5:14.37) for Trumbull against Greenwich.

Molly Whitaker, Mercy: In Mercy’s competition vs. Lauralton Hall, the freshman posted a winning time of 1:15.13 in the 100 breaststroke and helped her team win the 400 freestyle relay (4:01.68).

Mia Zajac, Trumbull: Zajac, a senior, produced winning efforts in the 50-yard freestyle (26.12) and 100-yard freestyle (56.30) in the Eagles’ meet vs. FCIAC foe Greenwich.

MEETS TO WATCH

Darien vs. New Canaan, Wednesday, 3 p.m. at New Canaan YMCA: Like all Darien-New Canaan athletic events, this swimming matchup between FCIAC and state contenders is a long-standing rivalry. The Rams posted a 102-84 win over the Blue Wave in 2018.

New Canaan at Greenwich, Friday, 4:30 p.m.: The defending State Open, Class LL and FCIAC champion Cardinals are 4-0, having defeated Norwalk/McMahon, Ridgefield, Trumbull and Westhill/Stamford. This meet should be a good test for the Cardinals.

Amity vs. Glastonbury, Friday, 7:20 p.m., at High Plains Community Center: Both squads are strong in the relay events and deep in the individual events. Amity has won its first three meets of the season. Glastonbury was victorious when the squads met in 2018, 99-85.

New Canaan vs. Staples, Oct. 7, at New Canaan YMCA, 3 p.m.: The Rams and Wreckers each placed among the top-10 in the team standings at the 2018 State Open Championships. This figures to be a tight meet between a pair of FCIAC rivals.

Lauralton Hall vs. Amity, Oct. 7, 7p.m., at Foran High School: A good matchup between solid SCC contenders. Amity won last season’s competition, 103-81.

Cheshire vs. North Haven, Oct. 8, 7 p.m., at Cheshire Community Pool: The Rams were rolling along with a record of 4-0, heading into Tuesday’s meet against visiting Foran. North Haven was also 4-0 going into Tuesday’s showdown against Lauralton Hall. Cheshire won last season’s meeting, 100-81.

— David Fierro