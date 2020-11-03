Girls swimming: Top performances for the week

Amity’s Julia Snow. Amity’s Julia Snow. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Girls swimming: Top performances 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

Abigail Adams, Trumbull: Adams registered first-place finishes in the 200-yard freestyle (2:07.72) and 500 freestyle (5:53.23) in Trumbull’s 102-63 victory against Fairfield Ludlowe. She helped ignite the team’s winning 200 freestyle relay.

Kayla Bretan, Shelton: Bretan won the 100-yard freestyle race for Shelton, which defeated East Haven/Wilbur Cross, 95-70. A junior, Bretan also swam the anchor leg on the winning 200 medley relay, helping the team post a time of 2:01.04.

Hannah Chuckas, Westhill/Stamford: Chuckas was the diving winner for Westhill/Stamford in its 102-84 victory over New Canaan — it’s first win over the Rams in recent memory. Chuckas earned 250.85 points on the 1-meter diving board over six rounds.

Kaylana Couture, New Canaan: A junior, Couture placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:17.04) and led off the Rams’ winning 200 medley relay (2:03.80) against Westhill/Stamford.

Natalie DeMatteo, Cheshire: DeMatteo earned top honors on the diving board for Cheshire to help key the team to a narrow win against Hamden. She totaled 210.60 points.

Annie Edwards, Westhill/Stamford: Edwards finished first in the 100 freestyle (56.58), was second in the 200 freestyle (2:02.81) and was a member of the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:50.47) and 400 freestyle relay (3:55.92) for Westhill/Stamford in its triumph vs. New Canaan.

Samantha Ennis, Greenwich: Ennis was victorious in the 100-yard backstroke race, posting a time of 1:01.07 vs. Darien. She led off the 200-medley relay, which placed first in 1:53.52.

Natalia Ferranto, Darien: A sophomore, Ferranto topped the competition in the 50-yard freestyle in the team’s FCIAC West Region meet against Greenwich, clocking in at 25.26 seconds. She also helped spark the Blue Wave’s 200-yard freestyle squad to victory in 1:44.45.

Payton Foster, Greenwich: Foster, a freshman, was the 200-yard individual medley winner (2:09.05) and 500-yard freestyle (5:06.46) for the Cardinals in their triumph against visiting Darien. Foster led off Greenwich’s winning 400 freestyle relay, which posted a time of 3:42.88.

Jacqui Fox, Hall: A sophomore, Fox finished first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:00.20 and won the 100 butterfly (1:02.06) for Hall in its 98-80 victory over Newington.

Javiera Garcia, Greenwich: The Cardinals sophomore won the 1-meter diving competition against Darien (215.10 points).

Maddie Haley, New Canaan: The Rams senior had a first-place finish in the 50 freestyle against Westhill/Stamford with a time of 26.98. She then showed her speed in the distance race, winning the 500 freestyle in 5:22.86.

Milena Judge, Westhill/Stamford: Judge touched the wall first in the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.54) in the team’s victory against New Canaan and took second in the 50 freestyle (27.17). She helped the 400 freestyle relay squad combine for a winning time of 3:55.92.

Ava Keane, Daniel Hand: Keane produced winning performances in the 200-yard freestyle (1:57.28) and the 100 backstroke (1:01.12) for Hand in its meet against Amity. A senior, Keane also anchored Hand’s 400 freestyle relay, which posted a first-place finish in 3:55.09.

Caterina Li, Greenwich: Li finished first in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.03) was second in the 200 individual medley (2:15.18) and was part of the Cardinals’ winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays vs. Darien.

Meghan Lynch, Greenwich: The senior won the 200-yard freestyle (1:53.64), finished first in the 100-yard freestyle (52.40), anchored the Cardinals’ winning 400 freestyle relay and helped key the 200 medley relay, which placed first in Greenwich’s victory against Darien.

Sophie Murphy, Cheshire: The senior finished first in the 200 individual medley (2:13.98) for the Rams, who edged Hamden, 89-86. Murphy also anchored Cheshire’s winning 200 freestyle relay.

Kathleen Murray, Fairfield Ludlowe: Murray won the 100-yard freestyle, clocking in at 55.80, against Trumbull. Murray also placed second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.61.

Molly Nordquist, Hall: Nordquist, a sophomore turned in a first place effort in the 200 individual medley (2:23.58) and competed on Hall’s winning 200 freestyle relay team (1:51.10) against Newington.

Katie O’Connor, Amity: O’Connor gave Amity first-place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle (25.76) and 100 freestyle (56.97) in the team’s 92-85 win over SCC rival Daniel Hand. The junior also swam the lead-off leg on Amity’s winning 200 freestyle relay.

Ella Olaffson, New Canaan: Olaffson placed second in the diving event against Westhill/Stamford, finishing with a score of 243.80

Emma Panaroni, Hamden: Panaroni placed first in two individual events for Hamden in its meet against SCC foe Cheshire. A senior, Panaroni won the 100-yard freestyle in 54.83 and took first in the 100 backstroke (1:01.80).

Mandy Robinson, Amity: The junior was victorious in the 50 freestyle (25.76) and was part of the team’s first-place 200 medley relay squad, which posted a time of 1:59.59 in Amity’s win over Daniel Hand.

Norah Rome, East Haven/Wilbur Cross: Rome, a sophomore, placed first in two individual events, winning the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.64) and 500 freestyle (5:16.64) against Shelton. Rome anchored both the 200 freestyle relay (1:52.10) and the 400 freestyle relay (4:17.28).

Julia Rosado, East Haven/Wilbur Cross: Rosado led East Haven/Wilbur Cross in the 50 freestyle (27.49) and the 100 backstroke (1:04.23) in the team’s meet vs. Shelton.

Julia Snow, Amity: Snow took top honors in the 500-yard freestyle in the team’s matchup against Daniel Hand, clocking in at 5:25.67. The junior also helped Amity’s 200 freestyle relay post a winning time of 1:47.22.

Amanda Wojenski, Hamden: Wojenski was the 50 freestyle (25.11) and 100 breaststroke (1:13.74) winner for Hamden in its competition vs. Cheshire.

Maya Watson, Westhill/Stamford: Watson registered first-place finishes in the 200 freestyle (2:02.67) and 500 freestyle (5:31.64) against New Canaan. A senior, Watson also led off the team’s winning 400 freestyle relay and was part of the first-place 200 freestyle relay.

Lauren Walsh, Trumbull: Walsh set a school record in winning the 50-yard freestyle in 24.06 seconds in a 102-63 win vs. FCIAC foe Fairfield Ludlowe. She anchored the 200 freestyle relay, which posted a time of 1:49.66. Against St. Joseph, a 94-55 victory for Trumbull, Walsh was the 200 individual medley winner (2:10.07) and was part of the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle, which both placed first.

Kate Wittenauer, Masuk: A sophomore, Wittenauer recently set a new school diving record, totaling 226.75 points on the 1-meter board.

– David Fierro