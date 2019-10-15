Greenwich’s Meghan Lynch competes in the 100-yard breaststroke in an FCIAC dual meet against New Canaan at Greenwich High on Oct. 4. Greenwich’s Meghan Lynch competes in the 100-yard breaststroke in an FCIAC dual meet against New Canaan at Greenwich High on Oct. 4. Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Buy photo Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Girls Swimming Notebook: Cheshire continues SCC success 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Cheshire’s 88-77 victory against Shelton on Oct. 11 was its 64th consecutive dual meet win. The Rams’ got their 63rd straight win in their previous meet against SCC rival North Haven.

Cheshire, which has won the SCC the past eight seasons and has 24 conference championships to its ledger, is currently 9-0. On Friday, the Rams host SCC opponent Hand at Cheshire Community Center Pool at 7 p.m. Hand is also unbeaten.

In Cheshire’s recent triumph against Shelton, senior Abby Robinson placed first in the 200-yard individual medley and the 500 freestyle. Against North Haven, junior Sophie Murphy continued her standout season, winning the 50-yard freestyle (24.67) and the 100 freestyle (53.29). Senior Julia Stevens also won two individual events (200 individual medley, 2:12.73) and 500 freestyle (5:12.65).

Remaining on Cheshire’s regular season schedule are meets against Hand, Lauralton Hall, Amity and Sheehan.

From its diving depth, to the performances from its underclassmen, to the standout efforts it has received from its captains, the Greenwich girls swimming team certainly has the components in place to add more championship hardware to its expansive collection.

Heading into Wednesday’s meet against FCIAC rival Staples, the six-time defending State Open and Class LL champion Cardinals sport a record of 6-0 and have won 29 straight dual meets dating back to the 2016 season.

GREENWICH GEARING UP FOR POSTSEASON

Greenwich has already defeated formidable conference foes Ridgefield, New Canaan and Wilton this fall. Staples should also test the Cardinals, who are gearing up for what they hope, is another prosperous postseason.

“I’m impressed with how everyone on our team has risen to the occasion in our big meets,” Greenwich coach Lorrie Hokayem said. “Ridgefield was a big meet for us early in the season. We received really great leadership in that meet. New Canaan always provides such great competition, they are well-coached and they had several swimmers get best times for them. Most recently, Wilton was a tough team and they are going to be tough to beat moving forward.”

Junior quad-captain Meghan Lynch is once again a source of leadership and inspiration to the Cardinals. The 200-yard individual medley, the 100 breaststroke, the 100 butterfly, the 100/200/500 freestyle, you name it, Lynch excels at it. She’s won all of the races she’s competed so far this season, improving her times along the way.

“Meghan can swim anything and it’s great to see her place in different events,” Hokayem said. “Whether it’s at the end of a relay, or in back-to-back events, she’s been amazing.”

Senior tri-captain Jenna Handali has sparked Greenwich in the 50 and 100 freestyle, while making her mark in the relay events. Diving points are significant in dual and postseason meets and the Cardinals have consistently had the edge on the competition on the 1-meter board, with seniors Regina Frias, Saylor Kirsch and Casey Kirsch anchoring the lineup.

Saylor Kirsch has made a successful return to the squad, after being sidelined the past two seasons.

“I am just coming back from an injury, so it was exciting to be back on the team again,” Saylor Kirsch said. “I’ve been out since last season and the season before with hip injuries on both sides, so this is my first season back and it’s great to be back and participate.”

Sophomores Lauren Priest, Lindsey Muldoon and Francesca Kim and freshman Javiera Garcia provide the Cards with that all-important depth in diving.

“We have a group of freshman and sophomore divers who are improving their degree of difficulty with each meet and we’re excited to see where they end up by the end of the year,” Hokayem said. “It’s nice to have that type of depth in diving.”

Freshman Victoria Liu has emerged as one of the Cardinals’ premier performers in the 200 and 500 freestyle races, while sophomores Caterina Li and Emma Robinson as well as Samantha Ennis (junior) have flourished in several events

“Victoria has been fantastic and has shown a lot of versatility, Emma Robinson has shown more versatility this year and Caterina is having a great season,” Hokayem said. “We have a nice core of swimmers to add to our fantastic divers.”

Following their meet against Staples on Wednesday, Greenwich goes up against St. Joseph and Danbury. The FCIAC Swimming Championships — a meet Greenwich has won the last two seasons — takes place on Nov. 5 at GHS.

“We are in our heaviest and most intense part of the training process right now,” Hokayem said. “I feel like the team is rising to the occasion in practice with how hard they are training. I definitely feel the FCIAC championship meet is the most competitive conference meet in the state. It’s going to be a competitive meet, so we’re working hard to get ready for it.”

Indeed, Hokayem has seen plenty of positive signs from her squad leading up to the postseason.

“Our captains have provided great encouragement and support to their teammates, our large group of sophomores and freshmen have taken the responsibility of being in big spots and have hit their times in their races and our divers have nailed their dives, giving us the points we need to win meets.”

BAKER DIVES TO HALL RECORD

Hall junior Zoe Baker set a school record in the 1-meter girls’ diving event at her team’s meet against Newington last week.

Baker earned 244.45 points, a Hall school record over six dives. Her peformance was also a personal-best effort on the 1-meter board for six dives. In Hall’s previous dual meet against Wethersfield, Baker won the diving event with a score of 226.35.

Hall won its meet against Newington, 101-80 and was 4-0 going into its competition against CCC foe Lewis Mills on Tuesday afternoon.

Baker should be a contender at the state diving meets. In 2018, Baker placed 15th at the CIAC State Open (391.25 points) and was fifth at the Class L meet (392.25).

Hall still has meets against CCC foes Berlin, Southington, Farmington and Conard.





