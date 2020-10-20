North Haven, Connecticut - Tuesday, September 3, 2019: North Haven H.S. girls swim team: Maddie Bergin, a junior, swimming freestyle. North Haven, Connecticut - Tuesday, September 3, 2019: North Haven H.S. girls swim team: Maddie Bergin, a junior, swimming freestyle. Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Girls swimming: A look at the state’s top performances 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Maddie Bergin, North Haven: Bergin set a school record in winning the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5 minutes, 5.08 seconds against Amity. She broke a record of 5:07:01 set by Katie Armitage of North Haven back in 1995. The North Haven senior also won the 50 freestyle in 24.30 seconds and anchored the team’s 400 freestyle relay, which registered a winning time of 3:51.59.

Annie Bingle, Greenwich: Bingle, a junior, won the 1-meter diving event against Darien. Impressively executing her dives, Bingle earned a winning total of 260.70 points.

Amy Bui, Sheehan: A senior, Bui touched the wall first in the 50-yard freestyle race (20.09), then took top honors in the 100 freestyle (1:03.62), for Sheehan, which defeated Branford, 87-81. Bui anchored Sheehan’s 200 medley relay squad, which posted a first-place finish in 2:04.21.

Peyton Foster, Greenwich: Foster continued to impress in her freshman season, winning both the 200-yard individual medley (2:07.12) and 500-yard freestyle (4:55.32) in Greenwich’s victory against Darien. Foster led off the 400 freestyle relay race, which saw the Cardinals place first in 3:35.13. She also swam the lead-off leg in the 200 medley relay event in which Greenwich placed second.

Jacqui Fox, Hall: Fox registered a winning time of 25.06 in the 50-yard freestyle and led off Hall’s first-place 200 medley relay team, which combined for a time of 1:57.06 against Berlin. Fox also swam the lead off leg of the 200 freestyle relay, which posted a time of 1:48.67 in Hall’s 92-83 victory over Berlin.

Kendall Luecke, Darien: Luecke won the 50-yard freestyle race in Darien’s meet against FCIAC West Region rival Greenwich, notching a time of 53.55 seconds. The Blue Wave senior anchored the 400 freestyle relay, which combined for a winning time of 1:39.56. Luecke also placed second in the 200 freestyle (1:57.51).

Meghan Lynch, Greenwich: A senior, Lynch broke her own school records in the 200-yard freestyle and 50-yard freestyle in the Cardinals’ 115-71 victory against FCIAC foe Darien. Lynch recorded a Cardinals record/winning time of 1:49.61 on her way to winning the 200 freestyle race. Her school record of 23.79 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle came in her lead-off leg in the 200-yard freestyle. The meet also saw the Stanford University-bound Lynch anchor Greenwich’s winning 400-yard freestyle relay (3:35.13).

Grace Mahon, Amity: Mahon placed first in the 100-yard butterfly in Amity’s meet against SCC rival North Haven, clocking in at 1:00.51. A sophomore, Mahon also led off the winning 200-freestyle relay team, which combined for a time of 1:47.41.

Sophie Murphy, Cheshire: Murphy took first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:11.17) and had the meet’s best time in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.95) for the Rams in their 99-76 victory over Hamden. In the team’s 85-75 triumph against Mercy, Murphy, a senior, swam to a first-place finish in the 100 butterfly (1:01.17).

Hope Murray, Darien: The senior was the 100-butterfly winner in Darien’s matchup against Greenwich, posting a time of 58.73 seconds.

Emma Nordquist, Hall: Nordquist won the 200 individual medley (2:20.48) and topped the competition in the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.22) for Hall, which beat Berlin, 92-83. She also helped Hall’s 400 freestyle relay team up for a time of 3:53.87.

Emma Panaroni, Hamden: Panaroni raced to a first place finish in the 50-yard freestyle (25.85), then registered a winning time of 1:02.16 in Hamden’s meet against SCC foe Cheshire.

Avery Potyrala, Cheshire: The sophomore placed first in the 100-yard freestyle against Hamden with a time of 55.82 seconds. She also anchored the Rams’ winning 200 medley relay, which combined for a time of 1:55.64, and was part of the team’s first place 200 freestyle relay (1:42.04). Against Mercy, which Cheshire defeated 85-75, Potyrala won the 50 freestyle (25.58), 500 freestyle (5:26.59) and swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:58.21).

Alice Scalmani, North Haven: Scalmani, a sophomore, won two individual events for North Haven vs. Amity, finishing first in the 200 individual medley (2:17.95) and the 100 breaststroke (1:12.62).

Julia Snow, Amity: In Amity’s 100-86 victory against North Haven, Snow was the 200-yard freestyle winner (2:03.76) and anchored the 200-yard medley relay team, which posted a first-place time of 1:47.41.

Leila Sofiane, Sheehan: The junior finished first in the 200-yard freestyle (2:05.83) and won the 100-yard butterfly (1:02.63) in Sheehan’s 87-81 win over Branford. She also was part of the team’s winning 200 medley relay (2:04.21).

— David Fierro