A look at Girls Swimming’s state top performances (Oct. 27)

Cheshire's Natalie DeMatteo competes during girls diving action in Middletown, Conn., on Thursday Nov. 20, 2019. Cheshire's Natalie DeMatteo competes during girls diving action in Middletown, Conn., on Thursday Nov. 20, 2019. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Girls swimming: A look at the state’s top performances 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

Morgan Bagnall, Lauralton Hall

Lauralton Hall received first-place finishes from Bagnall in its 96-90 triumph over Amity in the 200-yard individual medley (2:18.40) and 100 freestyle (56.22). She helped spark Hall’s 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay, which had the meet’s best times. Against Cheshire, Bagnall won the 200 freestyle (1:56.27) and 500 freestyle (5:10.96). She helped the 200 freestyle relay squad combine for a winning time of 1:45.87.

Annie Bingle, Greenwich

Bingle had another outstanding effort on the 1-meter diving board, totaling 256.95 points through six rounds in the Cardinals’ meet vs. New Canaan.

Hannah Chuckhas, Westhill/Stamford

Chuckhas was the diving winner against Darien, amassing 262.35 points over six dives.

Natalie DeMatteo, Cheshire

DeMatteo dove to a first place total of 240.25 points against Lauralton Hall.

Annie Edwards, Westhill/Stamford

Edwards registered a winning time in the 50 freestyle against Darien, clocking in at 26.59. She also took top honors in the 100 freestyle (57.80) and competed on the 200 freestyle relay team, which placed second.

Meg Erickson, Darien

Erickson gave the Blue Wave two victories in their 110-76 win over rival New Canaan, touching the wall first in the 200 individual medley (2:15.77) and the 500 freestyle (5:21.19). In Darien’s 97-89 victory over Westhill/Stamford, Erickson was the 200 freestyle winner (2:02.89) and led off Darien’s first-place 200 freestyle relay (1:51.97).

Peyton Foster, Greenwich

Foster, a freshman, finished first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:56.94 and had the meet’s best time in the 100 backstroke (58.71) in Greenwich’s win over New Canaan. She also competed on the 400 freestyle relay, which clocked in at 3:44.09.

Jacqui Fox, Hall

The sophomore won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.33, then finished first in the 100 freestyle (54.39) in Hall’s 94-81 win over Farmington. Fox led off both the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays, which registered winning performances.

Maddie Haley, New Canaan

Haley, a senior placed first in the 100 backstroke (59.67) against Darien and placed second in the 200 freestyle (2:01.07) against Greenwich.

Milena Judge, Westhill/Stamford

The sophomore took first in the 100 backstroke for Westhill/Stamford in its meet against Darien.

Kehley continued her strong junior season, keying Lauralton Hall’s 96-90 victory over Amity by winning the 200 freestyle (2:00.30) and placing first in the 500 freestyle (5:20.58). She anchored Lauralton Hall’s 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay teams, both of which finished first. Against Cheshire, Kehley swam the final leg of the first-place 200 freestyle relay.

Kendall Luecke, Darien

Luecke, a senior, topped the competition in the 100 butterfly in Darien’s win over Westhill/Stamford, notching a time of 1:05.33. She placed second in the 200 individual medley and anchored the first-place 200 freestyle relay.

Meghan Lynch, Greenwich

The Cardinals Stanford University-bound senior won the 100 butterfly (59.57) and had the meet’s top time in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.32) in a 98-80 victory against New Canaan. She was also part of Greenwich’s winning 200 medley relay team (1:53.07).

Grace Mahon, Amity

Mahon, a sophomore, won the 50 freestyle (26.32) and was on two winning relays (200 medley, 200 freestyle) in the team’s 91-87 win vs. Jonathan Law.

Sophie Murphy, Cheshire

Murphy placed first in the 50 freestyle (24.65) and 100 freestyle (53.60) for the Rams in their 96.5-84.5 win vs. Lauralton Hall. In the team’s 85-75 victory over Mercy, the senior won the 100 butterfly (1:01.17).

Emma Nordquist, Hall

Nordquist helped ignite Hall in its victory against Farmington, posting first-place times in the 200 freestyle (2:01.31) and 500 freestyle (5:27.65) and anchoring the team’s winning 200 freestyle relay.

Katherine O’Connor, Amity

A junior, O’Connor earned a first-place time in the 50 freestyle race (25.63 seconds) and anchored Amity’s winning 200 medley relay in its meet meet against Lauralton Hall.

Katrine O’Leary, Seymour

O’Leary finished first in the 50-yard freestyle (24.11 seconds) and was the 100 freestyle (53.51) winner in the team’s meet against Naugatuck. The sophomore also led off the Wildcats’ first-place 200 freestyle relay and raced in the 200 medley relay event, also won by the team.

Avery Potyrala, Cheshire

Potyrala took first in the 50 freestyle (25.38) and 500 freestyle (5:26.59) for the Rams against Mercy.

Maggie Sedlak, Darien

A junior, Sedlak had a first-place finish in the 200 freestyle (2:02.49) and raced on the team’s winning 400 freestyle relay squad in 3:49.91 vs. New Canaan. Against Westhill/Stamford, Sedlak produced a first-place time in the 200 individual medley (2:21.99), was second in the 100 backstroke (1:05.26) and swam the lead-off leg of the 200 medley relay (first place, 2:05.13) and 400 freestyle relay.

Julia Snow, Amity

A junior, Snow gave Amity a first-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly against Law (1:03.13). She anchored the winning 200 medley relay.

Olivia Velleco, Seymour

Velleco, a senior, placed first in the 100 butterfly, touching the wall in 1:01.58 against Naugatuck. Her time of 1:11.75 was also good for first place in the 100-yard breaststroke. Velleco anchored the Wildcats’ first-place 400 freestyle relay and was part of the winning 200 medley relay.

Sophia Velleco, Seymour

A sophomore, Velleco showed her speed in the distance events, winning the 200 freestyle (1:54.76) and the 500 freestyle (5:04.72) in the Wildcats’ win versus Naugatuck. Velleco also led off the winning 400 freestyle relay squad, which combined for a time of 4:01.78.