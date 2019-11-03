Staples’ Charlotte Barnes scored four goals in the Wreckers’ 5-2 win over Trumbull last week. Staples’ Charlotte Barnes scored four goals in the Wreckers’ 5-2 win over Trumbull last week. Photo: David G. Whitham / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: David G. Whitham / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Girls Soccer: Week 8 Performers / Week 9 Games To Watch 1 / 3 Back to Gallery





FINE PERFORMANCES

Rylee Valliere, Windham: Had three goals and two assists in Windham’s 5-2 win over Griswold.

Tessa McMillan, Granby: Had a hat trick in a 4-0 victory over Ellington.

Gianna Mendez, East Haven: Had a hat trick in a 4-2 win over Hamden.

Ava Ferrie and Melanie Sachs, Branford: Both players had hat tricks in a 9-0 victory over Career/Hillhouse.

Sydney Segalla, Housatonic: Had a hat trick in a 7-1 victory over Shepaug Valley.

Kylie Fernet, Terryville: Scored four goals in a 8-0 victory over Gilbert.

Leah Policarpio and Ciara Collins, Bristol Eastern: Policarpio had a hat trick and Collins had three assists in a 6-0 victory over Plainville.

Charlotte Barnes, Staples: Scored four goals in the Wreckers’ 5-2 win over Trumbull.

Taylor Edman, Berlin: Had a hat trick in the Redcoats’ 8-0 win over Platt.

Guilford defense: The Indians tied Old Lyme 0-0 and defeated Foran 1-0 in the SCC tournament quarterfinals, the 11th and 12th shutouts of the season for Guilford.





GET OUT AND GO

SCC tournament final, Wednesday at West Haven High, 5:30 p.m.: Could we possibly have a rematch of last year’s final with Shelton vs. Mercy? Cheshire and Guilford will have plenty of say about that in Monday’s semifinals.

SWC Tournament final, Wednesday at TBA, 7 p.m.: New town is the defending champion and is still alive for a repeat, having to travel to Southbury to face Pomperaug in Monday’s semifinals.

FCIAC tournament final, Thursday at Fairfield Warde, 7 p.m.: Ridgefield is trying to defend its title. St. Joseph in the semifinals, and then Staples or New Canaan in the final, would stand in the way of that happening.

NVL tournament final, Thursday at Municipal Stadium, Waterbury, 7 p.m.: Watertown looking to defend, this time as the No. 2 seed. Holy Cross is the top seed here.

— Joe Morelli