Girls Soccer: Week 6 Performers / Week 7 Games To Watch

Notre Dame's Toni Domingos, top, scored all four goals in the Lancers' 4-1 win over Bethel last week, then added three more against New Milford.





FINE PERFORMANCES

Toni Domingos, Notre Dame-Fairfield: Scored all four goals in the Lancers’ 4-1 win over Bethel, then three more against New Milford, giving Domingos 24 for the season.

Kacey Lawrence, Masuk: Scored all four goals in the Panthers’ 4-2 victory over Amity.

Olivia Smith, Portland: Had a hat trick in a 3-0 win over St. Paul.

Lindsay Stevenson, Mercy: Had a hat trick in a 7-0 win over Foran and added two more to help the Tigers beat Sacred Heart Academy.

Jenna Tracey, Wolcott: Had a hat trick in a 4-1 victory over Seymour.

Southington defense: Posted two shutouts last week, including a 3-0 win over previously-unbeaten Glastonbury.





GET OUT AND GO

Staples at St. Joseph, Monday, 3:30 p.m.: So Staples tied Ridgefield, which tied St. Joseph, which means we still don’t know which is the FCIAC’s best team. This contest may determine the top seed in the league tournament.

Southington at Farmington, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.: After shutting out Glastonbury last Friday, Southington now gets a chance to try and do the same to Farmington.

Wilton at Ridgefield, Wednesday, 4 p.m.: Wilton’s only loss is to New Canaan, which tied Ridgefield, so it make for another pivotal FCIAC contest.

Masuk at Weston, Thursday, 7 p.m.: Huge impact on the SWC race. Weston has posted shutouts in its last four games while Masuk star Kacey Lawerence is coming off a four-goal performance against Amity.

Mercy at Guilford, Friday, 3:45 p.m.: Guilford will attempt to avenge its only loss at Bittner Park.

OF NOTE

Newington beating Lewis Mills 2-1 last Tuesday was not only Lewis Mills’ first loss as a member of the Central Connecticut Conference, but also its first regular-season loss since Oct. 13, 2016 to Housatonic Regional. Then Lewis Mills fell to Farmington 4-0 two days later.

— Joe Morelli