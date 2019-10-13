Stamford’s Chanille Assevero, right, scored a pair of goals in two separate games last week. Stamford’s Chanille Assevero, right, scored a pair of goals in two separate games last week. Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Girls Soccer: Week 5 Top Performers / Week 6 Games To Watch 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

FINE PERFORMANCES

Christina Orsini, Litchfield: Scored three times in Litchfield’s 6-0 win over Thomaston.

Julia Tsakonas and Selena Izzo, West Haven: Combined on the game’s first three goals in a 7-1 win over Career/Hillhouse.

Guilford and Cheshire defense: Two of the top teams in the SCC played to a scoreless tie on Friday afternoon. It was the ninth shutout for Guilford and the sixth for Cheshire.

Chanille Assevero, Stamford: Scored a pair of goals in two separate games last week against Westhill and Bridgeport Central, respectively.

GET OUT AND GO

Ridgefield at Staples, Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.: Ridgefield has beaten Staples in the Class LL state final each of the last two years. Need we say more?

Watertown at Holy Cross (Municipal Stadium), Thursday, 6 p.m..: Top seed in the NVL tournament likely on the line here. Teams tied 1-1 two weeks ago.

St. Joseph at Ridgefield, Friday, 3 p.m.: Huge week for both of these FCIAC titans.

Glastonbury at Southington, Friday, 6 p.m.: Two of the remaining undefeated CCC teams have allowed just three goals apiece.

— Joe Morelli