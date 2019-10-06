Guilford’s Lily Riccio, right, seen here against Hand last season, scored all three goals in the Indians’ 3-0 win over Lauralton Hall last week. Guilford’s Lily Riccio, right, seen here against Hand last season, scored all three goals in the Indians’ 3-0 win over Lauralton Hall last week. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Girls Soccer: Week 4 Fine Performances/Week 5 Games to Watch 1 / 2 Back to Gallery





FINE PERFORMANCES

Meredith Healy, East Lyme: Scored three times in the Vikings’ 5-1 victory over Waterford

Olivia Smith, Portland: Scored four goals and added an assist as Portland defeated Coginchaug 8-0.

Granby defense: Posted shutouts against Suffield (2-0) and Ellington (5-0). Snapped Suffield’s 117-game unbeaten streak during the regular season.

Carley Schmidt, Morgan: Scored all four goals in the Huskies’ 4-1 win over Westbrook.

Samantha St. Pierre, Granby: Came through with a hat trick as Granby defeated Ellington 5-0.

Saige Rovero, Conard: Her hat trick helped Conard shut out Hartford Public 7-0.

Lily Riccio, Guilford: Scored all three goals in the Indians’ 3-0 win over Lauralton Hall.

Danja Dauti, Thomaston: Had a hand in all four goals (two goals, two assists) in a 4-0 victory over Wamogo.

Olivia Dubuc, Sheehan: Had a hat trick in Sheehan’s 3-1 win over North Haven.

Hannah Gibb and Ellie Crone, Northwestern: Both players came through with hat tricks in a 6-0 win over Gilbert.





GET OUT AND GO

Guilford at Hand, Monday, 5:15 p.m.: Guilford put the SCC on notice by beating Hand 5-0 in the season opener. The rematch is at the Surf Club, with the boys game to follow.

New Canaan at Ridgefield, Monday, 7 p.m.: Both FCIAC teams have allowed just one goal. A scoreless tie is a realistic possibility here.

Shelton at Amity, Friday, 3:45 p.m.: Two SCC rivals played to a 1-1 tie last month. Both teams will be in the SCC tournament come November.

St. Joseph at New Canaan, Friday, 6:30 p.m.: Huge week for New Canaan as the FCIAC starts to kick into high gear.





