Girls Soccer: Week 2 Fine Performances/Week 3 Games to Watch

  Westhill's Sofia Romero scored a hat trick in a 5-0 win over Bridgeport Central. Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media / Stamford Advocate

    Westhill’s Sofia Romero scored a hat trick in a 5-0 win over Bridgeport Central.

    Westhill’s Sofia Romero scored a hat trick in a 5-0 win over Bridgeport Central.

    Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media
Westhill’s Sofia Romero scored a hat trick in a 5-0 win over Bridgeport Central.

Westhill’s Sofia Romero scored a hat trick in a 5-0 win over Bridgeport Central.

Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media

FINE PERFORMANCES


  Haley Oko, Shelton: Had a hand in all three goals (two goals, one assists) to help Shelton shut out Masuk 3-0. It was the second straight year Shelton shut out Masuk on the road.


 
Tessa McMillan and Maria Nolan, Granby: Both players had hat tricks to lead Granby past Stafford 10-2.


 
 Faith Chambers, Goodwin Tech: Her hat trick helped the Gladiators defeat Wolcott Tech 6-1 in the team’s first varsity game.


 
 Woodward sisters, Coginchaug: Ashley (senior), Alyssa (sophomore) and Allyson (freshman) all scored in a 7-1 win over Westbrook.


 
 Jaelynn Mitchell, Platt Tech: Recorded a hat trick in a 6-0 win over Prince Tech.


 
 Charlotte Buterbaugh, Wilbur Cross: Scored five goals combined in games against Hamden and Innovation.


 Branford defense: Hornets had their biggest victory in several years, shutting out Shelton 4-0.


 
 Reese Sutter and Autumn Smith, Staples: Both players contributed three assists in the Wreckers’ 9-0 win over Trinity Catholic.


 
 Paydon Bushka, Holy Cross: Scored five goals in the Crusaders’ 7-0 win over Derby.


 
 Sofia Romero, Westhill: Her hat trick helped Westhill top Bridgeport Central 5-0.


 
 Tatianna Jones, Hamden: Scored three goals to help Hamden tie Branford 4-4.


 
 Anna Sbriglio, Cromwell: Her four goals in the first half helped the Panthers beat Amistad 9-0.


 
 Katie Iallegio, Staples: Scored three times against Staples (9-0 win) and had three assists against Danbury (7-0).

GET OUT AND GO


 
 Wolcott at Holy Cross, Monday, 4 p.m.: Two NVL unbeatens looking to supplant Watertown as league champion.


 
 Notre Dame-Fairfield at Pomperaug, Tuesday, 6 p.m.: It doesn’t get any easier for Pomperaug after knocking off Newtown on the road. Notre Dame’s only blemish is a 1-1 tie with another SWC club, Brookfield.


 
 Amity at Mercy, Saturday, 10:30 a.m.: Audrey Marin and the Spartans make the trek to Middletown to face a veteran Tigers’ contingent led by Emma McMurray and Lindsay Stevenson.

OF NOTE


 
After just a week and a half of action, Guilford is the only remaining SCC team not to have allowed a goal this season.

— Joe Morelli

