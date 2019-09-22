Westhill’s Sofia Romero scored a hat trick in a 5-0 win over Bridgeport Central. Westhill’s Sofia Romero scored a hat trick in a 5-0 win over Bridgeport Central. Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Girls Soccer: Week 2 Fine Performances/Week 3 Games to Watch 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

FINE PERFORMANCES



Haley Oko, Shelton: Had a hand in all three goals (two goals, one assists) to help Shelton shut out Masuk 3-0. It was the second straight year Shelton shut out Masuk on the road.





Tessa McMillan and Maria Nolan, Granby: Both players had hat tricks to lead Granby past Stafford 10-2.





Faith Chambers, Goodwin Tech: Her hat trick helped the Gladiators defeat Wolcott Tech 6-1 in the team’s first varsity game.





Woodward sisters, Coginchaug: Ashley (senior), Alyssa (sophomore) and Allyson (freshman) all scored in a 7-1 win over Westbrook.





Jaelynn Mitchell, Platt Tech: Recorded a hat trick in a 6-0 win over Prince Tech.





Charlotte Buterbaugh, Wilbur Cross: Scored five goals combined in games against Hamden and Innovation.



Branford defense: Hornets had their biggest victory in several years, shutting out Shelton 4-0.





Reese Sutter and Autumn Smith, Staples: Both players contributed three assists in the Wreckers’ 9-0 win over Trinity Catholic.





Paydon Bushka, Holy Cross: Scored five goals in the Crusaders’ 7-0 win over Derby.





Sofia Romero, Westhill: Her hat trick helped Westhill top Bridgeport Central 5-0.





Tatianna Jones, Hamden: Scored three goals to help Hamden tie Branford 4-4.





Anna Sbriglio, Cromwell: Her four goals in the first half helped the Panthers beat Amistad 9-0.





Katie Iallegio, Staples: Scored three times against Staples (9-0 win) and had three assists against Danbury (7-0).

GET OUT AND GO





Wolcott at Holy Cross, Monday, 4 p.m.: Two NVL unbeatens looking to supplant Watertown as league champion.





Notre Dame-Fairfield at Pomperaug, Tuesday, 6 p.m.: It doesn’t get any easier for Pomperaug after knocking off Newtown on the road. Notre Dame’s only blemish is a 1-1 tie with another SWC club, Brookfield.





Amity at Mercy, Saturday, 10:30 a.m.: Audrey Marin and the Spartans make the trek to Middletown to face a veteran Tigers’ contingent led by Emma McMurray and Lindsay Stevenson.

OF NOTE





After just a week and a half of action, Guilford is the only remaining SCC team not to have allowed a goal this season.

— Joe Morelli