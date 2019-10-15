GameTime CT

Girls Soccer

State coaches polls, week 6: Staples takes over at No. 1 in LL-L

|

Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media
St. Joseph keeper Grace Hickey chases down the ball at New Canaan’s Kaleigh Harden closes in during a girls soccer game between St. Joseph and New Canaan at Dunning Field on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.

Class LL-L poll

TeamPoints
1. Staples (3)56
2. Glastonbury (2)54
3. Ridgefield (1)50
4t. St. Joseph39
4t. Southington39
6. New Canaan27
7. South Windsor14
8. Suffield13
9. Newington10
10. Wlton9
Also receiving votes: Cheshire, Guilford, Masuk.
Coaches voting: Jim Murray (Avon); David Sullivan (unaffiliated); Marc Kenney (Newtown); Iain Golding (Ridgefield); Marvin Miller (Shelton), Rachael Redding (East Lyme).

 

Class M-S poll

TeamPoints
1. Granby (5)59
2. Lewis Mills (1)55
T3. Notre Dame-Fairfield44
T3. Weston44
5. Holy Cross38
6. Portland29
7. Old Lyme22
8. Watertown20
9. Plainfield13
10. Coventry3
Also receiving votes: Tolland 2, Housatonic 1.
Coaches voting: Nelson Mingachos (Immaculate), Mark Morello (Lyman Memorial), Erin Prescott-Reed (Tolland), Tom Cunningham (Seymour), Chris Ghiglia (Waterford), and Paco Ruiz (Bolton).
First place votes in parenthesis.

