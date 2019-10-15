State coaches polls, week 6: Staples takes over at No. 1 in LL-L

Class LL-L poll
|Team
|Points
|1. Staples (3)
|56
|2. Glastonbury (2)
|54
|3. Ridgefield (1)
|50
|4t. St. Joseph
|39
|4t. Southington
|39
|6. New Canaan
|27
|7. South Windsor
|14
|8. Suffield
|13
|9. Newington
|10
|10. Wlton
|9
|Also receiving votes: Cheshire, Guilford, Masuk.
|Coaches voting: Jim Murray (Avon); David Sullivan (unaffiliated); Marc Kenney (Newtown); Iain Golding (Ridgefield); Marvin Miller (Shelton), Rachael Redding (East Lyme).
Class M-S poll
|Team
|Points
|1. Granby (5)
|59
|2. Lewis Mills (1)
|55
|T3. Notre Dame-Fairfield
|44
|T3. Weston
|44
|5. Holy Cross
|38
|6. Portland
|29
|7. Old Lyme
|22
|8. Watertown
|20
|9. Plainfield
|13
|10. Coventry
|3
|Also receiving votes: Tolland 2, Housatonic 1.
|Coaches voting: Nelson Mingachos (Immaculate), Mark Morello (Lyman Memorial), Erin Prescott-Reed (Tolland), Tom Cunningham (Seymour), Chris Ghiglia (Waterford), and Paco Ruiz (Bolton).
First place votes in parenthesis.