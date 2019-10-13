Staples girls soccer coach Barry Beattie. Staples girls soccer coach Barry Beattie. Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Girls Soccer Notebook: Top FCIAC teams to face off down the stretch 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Staples girls soccer coaxch Barry Beattie wants to take a certain blueprint and run with it to the final weekend of the season — then take that one final step.

For that blueprint, he need not look any further than a team in his own conference and Wednesday’s upcoming opponent. Ridgefield comes to Westport for a 3:30 p.m. FCIAC showdown.

“Me and (Ridgefield coach) Iain (Golding) spent the last couple days together for dinner,” Beattie said late last week. “It’s a big rivalry, but a friendly one between him and I.”

Staples has already started to follow the Ridgefield blueprint: success in the FCIAC, followed by success in the Class LL state tournament by reaching the final each the last two years. Both times, Ridgefield was there waiting and won the ultimate game.

It was Ridgefield that has been to the LL final the previous two seasons and lost to Glastonbury both times.

“There is definitely a culture in place and a mentality from this group seeing that continues,” Ridgefield coach Iain Golding said. “The year we lost 4-1 (to Glastonbury in the 2016 Class LL state final), we lost seven to nine seniors that following season. People expected a drop-off and that group went on to win the state championship. There is a good culture in place. The seniors take pride in what their roles and responsibilities to keep (the success in place).”

The interesting thing about life in the FCIAC is there are so many difficult regular-season games. In Staples’ case, all of the heavyweights are on the back end of its schedule: at Darien Friday, at St. Joseph on Oct. 21, home against New Canaan on Oct. 25 and at Wilton on Oct. 29.

“It’s been like this the last two years,” Beattie said. “We are constantly taking it game by game by game and we remind the players nothing is given. Nothing is guaranteed.”

Ridgefield already edged Darien and tied New Canaan over a four-day stretch. The Tigers host St. Joseph on Friday afternoon, travels to Fairfield Warde on Oct. 21 and is at Wilton on Oct. 23.

“Playing all these games back to back doesn’t give much recovery time,” Golding said. “Getting much rest is very tough.”

St. Joseph hadn’t allowed a goal over its first nine games before New Canaan scored in a 2-1 loss last Friday. The Cadets still have Trumbull, Ridgefield, Darien and Staples left on their regular-season schedule.

“The last five years we have had pretty much the same identical schedule,” St. Joseph coach Jack Nogueira said. “I’m assuming they will all be tight, one-goal games. I’m assuming that we will win some and lose some. I will be curious to see how we do.”

New Canaan has already played Ridgefield and St. Joseph, but still have to face McMahon, Darien and Staples down the stretch.

“The advantage coming into the playoffs is you are (Battle-tested),” Beattie said. “The disadvantage is the top six , seven teams beat each other up (getting there).”

So what will it look like when the dust settles in a couple of weeks? No one knows for sure, but all of those FCIAC teams will be looking to achieve what Ridgefield did last year: winning an FCIAC and Class LL state tournament championship.

Unified

The Guilford starters will have some company when they take the field during pre-game introductions on Friday afternoon.

The 11 starters will be joined by 11 members of the Unified Sports program when the starters’ names are called prior to the 3:45 p.m. game against Foran, scheduled to be played at Bittner Field. The 11 members from Unified Sports will be accompanied by 11 of their partners.

“We recognize that integration made a great difference in our team this season compared to previous years,” Guilford co-captain Gabriela Garcia-Perez said. “We know that this concept is crucial in every aspect in life but even more essential for the Unified Sports Athletes.”

Garcia-Perez and fellow co-captain Madison Gambardella aid they began to organize this event during the summer with help from Jaye Carson, a Unified Sports coordinator. The Foran game was chosen “because of the special connection that Guilford has through Unified Sports with Foran,” Garcia-Perez said.

There are over 100 members of Unified Sports at Guilford High and between 40-50 at each of the two middle schools in town.

Garcia-Perez noted the success of the 8-1-1 Indians is due in part of the synergy between each of her teammates. Garcia-Perez said each player will have the word inclusion written on their arms. Everyone — players, Unified athletes and their partners — will wear custom-designed shirts with the same word on them.

This hits close to home for Garcia-Perez. Her younger brother Segio is a helper for Unified Sports at one of the middle schools. And she started her own program called Community Integration Mentoring Program (CIMP), which is similar to Unified Sports in that its goal is to integrate communities and empower children who have disadvantages to become successful in today’s society.

“Helping others to have the same opportunities and tools to be successful in life is a very special topic to me and I would like to advocate for it every time I have an opportunity,” Garcia-Perez said.





