Girls Soccer Notebook: Portland goes unbeaten in Shoreline

For four straight seasons, Old Lyme owned the Shoreline Conference girls soccer tournament. Then North Branford upset the Wildcats two years ago. Last year, Morgan dominated the league.

This year, the regular season title belongs to Portland. The Highlanders finished unbeaten in the league, going 9-0-2. Portland clinched the top seed in the tournament on Tuesday against Westbrook.

“That was one of our goals set at the beginning of the season,” Portland coach Joe Santavanere said. “And considering the ongoing injuries, we have had to fight through a lot of adversity to do so.”

Portland has completed its season at 12-2-2, the two defeats coming against Woodland and Bacon Academy. The Highlanders will have a first-round bye in the league tournament.

Portland will host a semifinal-round game on Nov. 5. That means a 10-day layoff in between games.

“Typically, I might not like that. However, I think it will give us an opportunity to rest some girls and get healthy,” Santavanere said. “Hopefully when we do return, we do so with a sense of urgency and energy moving into the Shoreline and (Class S) state tournaments.”

Old Lyme has locked up the No. 2 seed and the other first-round bye. Haddam-Killingworth is third. Valley Regional has also earned a spot in the six-team field.

Coginchaug needs to beat Valley Regional on Monday in order to make the field. Cromwell and Morgan are also in the mix.

League tournaments

SCC: Cheshire needs either a win or a tie against Law on Monday to clinch the top seed. If Law wins, then Mercy has a shot at the top seed with a victory over Shelton.

Cheshire is the Housatonic Division champion with a 7-0-1 record.

“We focus on the task in front of us,” Cheshire coach Kylee McIntosh said. “That being said, I have had some time to step back and reflect and wow am I proud of this group of girls. Through some adversity, the mental toughness of this team as shined. It means everything to the coaching staff and the team to be in this position.”

Mercy (Quinnipiac), Shelton (Hammonasset) and Amity (Oronoque) have also won division crowns.

SWC: Pomperaug should be the top seed with a victory over Stratford on Monday. Plenty of seeding implications are on the line Monday when Notre Dame-Fairfield hosts Masuk.

If Notre Dame wins, the Lancers should be the No. 2 seed. If Masuk wins, either Masuk or Weston would be seeded behind Pomperaug.

“I think there is a lot of parity with Pomperaug, us, Masuk, Weston and Newtown,” Notre Dame coach Wayne Mones said. “All eight teams could win. There is more parity than ever before. There is no clear-cut dominant team.”

FCIAC: Staples earns the top seed with a victory over Wilton Tuesday. If the Wreckers lose, both Ridgefield, the defending champion, and St. Joseph both are in play for the top seed. All three teams will host quarterfinal-round games this coming weekend.

New Canaan, Wilton and Darien have also clinched playoff berths. McMahon and Trumbull control its own destinies to qualify.

NVL: Watertown, the defending champion, will be the top seed with a win over Oxford Monday night — and if Holy Cross beats Wolcott. If Wolcott beats both Holy Cross and Naugatuck, it is the top seed.

Holy Cross can do no worse than the No. 3 seed. Woodland is No. 4 with a win over Derby Monday. Naugatuck and Oxford have also qualified for the tournament, which begins Saturday.

ECC: Plainfield will be the top seed in the four-team Division I tournament with a victory Tuesday against Woodstock Academy. If that happens, East Lyme will be the second seed.

Killingly and Woodstock Academy both control its own destiny to nab the other two spots in the field.

Lyman Memorial, Ledyard and Montville all are in line to qualify for the Division II tournament. The tournaments begin on Nov. 5 at the site of the higher seed.

CTC: Windham Tech, Platt Tech and Bullard-Havens have all qualified for the four-team field. Goodwin Tech and Norwich Tech are battling for the final spot. The tournament semifinals are Nov. 7 with the higher seed hosting.

Milestones

Peyton McNamara became McMahon’s all-time leading scorer when sher scored her 45th goal on Wednesday in the Senators’ 8-0 victory over Trinity Catholic. McNamara is committed to play at Ohio State University next fall.

Christina Orsini now has 66 career goals for Litchfield, the school’s all-time record, as reported by the Waterbury Republican-American.





