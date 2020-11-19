GameTime CT

Girls Soccer

Girls soccer: A look at the state’s top performances for Week 7

  • Ellie Pergolotti heads a ball during a recent game for the 2019 Cheshire girls soccer team. Photo: Submitted Photo

Ellie Pergolotti heads a ball during a recent game for the 2019 Cheshire girls soccer team.

Ellie Pergolotti, Cheshire

Had a hat trick and added an assist in the Rams’ 7-0 victory over North Haven.


Jada Ijeh, Sacred Heart Academy, and Ari Mullin, Hamden

Ijeh scored the deciding goal in overtime to help the Sharks defeat Hamden 4-3. Mullin scored all three goals for Hamden.


Sophia Gabriel and defense, Guilford

Gabriel had a hat trick in Guilford’s 4-0 win over East Haven and the defense posted its eighth and ninth shutouts (also 1-0 against Branford) to win the SCC B Division championship.


Melina Ford, Mercy

Posted shutouts in Mercy’s two SCC Division C tournament games against Sacred Heart Academy (2-0) and Cheshire (1-0) to win the division tournament title. Ford was the Division A Most Outstanding Player and finished the season with eight shutouts.


Sam Forrest, Glastonbury

Scored three goals to help Glastonbury defeat Tolland 6-1 and added another pair as Glastonbury beat South Windsor 3-0 and won the CCC’s Region C crown.


Asia Vibert, Goodwin Tech

Her three goals helped Goodwin Tech defeat Capital Prep 6-2.


Granby defense

Defeated Windsor Locks and Suffield by identical 4-0 scores to win its NCCC region and post its 10th and 11th shutouts. Granby allowed just two goals.


Bella Pilato, East Haven

Had a hat trick in East Haven’s 4-1 win over Wilbur Cross.


Noelle Garretson, Shelton

Had a hat trick to lead Shelton past Foran 5-0 to claim the SCC Division C championship.


Rian Goertz, Weston

Freshman scored both goals in the second half to lead Weston over Notre Dame-Fairfield 2-0 and win the SWC South Division title.


Ruby McSherry, New Milford

Scored both goals to lead New Milford over Newtown 2-0 and win the SWC North Division championship.