Girls soccer: A look at the state’s top performances for Week 7

Ellie Pergolotti heads a ball during a recent game for the 2019 Cheshire girls soccer team.

Ellie Pergolotti, Cheshire

Had a hat trick and added an assist in the Rams’ 7-0 victory over North Haven.



Jada Ijeh, Sacred Heart Academy, and Ari Mullin, Hamden

Ijeh scored the deciding goal in overtime to help the Sharks defeat Hamden 4-3. Mullin scored all three goals for Hamden.



Sophia Gabriel and defense, Guilford

Gabriel had a hat trick in Guilford’s 4-0 win over East Haven and the defense posted its eighth and ninth shutouts (also 1-0 against Branford) to win the SCC B Division championship.



Melina Ford, Mercy

Posted shutouts in Mercy’s two SCC Division C tournament games against Sacred Heart Academy (2-0) and Cheshire (1-0) to win the division tournament title. Ford was the Division A Most Outstanding Player and finished the season with eight shutouts.

SCC Div. A #ctgsoc tournament MOP Melina Ford, Mercy's sophomore GK, on what stood out about this group to her. pic.twitter.com/kf3lXCvye8 — Michael Fornabaio (@fornabaioctp) November 14, 2020



Sam Forrest, Glastonbury

Scored three goals to help Glastonbury defeat Tolland 6-1 and added another pair as Glastonbury beat South Windsor 3-0 and won the CCC’s Region C crown.



Asia Vibert, Goodwin Tech

Her three goals helped Goodwin Tech defeat Capital Prep 6-2.



Granby defense

Defeated Windsor Locks and Suffield by identical 4-0 scores to win its NCCC region and post its 10th and 11th shutouts. Granby allowed just two goals.

Girls Soccer defeats Suffield 4-0 to win their NCCC region!! Goals scored by Addy Earl, Natalie Scanlon, Natalie Schock, and Alyssa Mackowski. #bearseatwildcats #ctgsoc — Granby Sports (@GranbySports) November 13, 2020



Bella Pilato, East Haven

Had a hat trick in East Haven’s 4-1 win over Wilbur Cross.



Noelle Garretson, Shelton

Had a hat trick to lead Shelton past Foran 5-0 to claim the SCC Division C championship.



Rian Goertz, Weston

Freshman scored both goals in the second half to lead Weston over Notre Dame-Fairfield 2-0 and win the SWC South Division title.

Freshman Rian Goertz scored both goals to help lead Weston to the SWC South Division title over Notre Dame-Fairfield. #ctgsoc pic.twitter.com/NyUOybmFpu — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) November 14, 2020



Ruby McSherry, New Milford

Scored both goals to lead New Milford over Newtown 2-0 and win the SWC North Division championship.