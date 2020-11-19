Girls soccer: A look at the state’s top performances for Week 7

Ellie Pergolotti, Cheshire
Had a hat trick and added an assist in the Rams’ 7-0 victory over North Haven.
Jada Ijeh, Sacred Heart Academy, and Ari Mullin, Hamden
Ijeh scored the deciding goal in overtime to help the Sharks defeat Hamden 4-3. Mullin scored all three goals for Hamden.
Sophia Gabriel and defense, Guilford
Gabriel had a hat trick in Guilford’s 4-0 win over East Haven and the defense posted its eighth and ninth shutouts (also 1-0 against Branford) to win the SCC B Division championship.
Melina Ford, Mercy
Posted shutouts in Mercy’s two SCC Division C tournament games against Sacred Heart Academy (2-0) and Cheshire (1-0) to win the division tournament title. Ford was the Division A Most Outstanding Player and finished the season with eight shutouts.
SCC Div. A #ctgsoc tournament MOP Melina Ford, Mercy's sophomore GK, on what stood out about this group to her. pic.twitter.com/kf3lXCvye8
— Michael Fornabaio (@fornabaioctp) November 14, 2020
Sam Forrest, Glastonbury
Scored three goals to help Glastonbury defeat Tolland 6-1 and added another pair as Glastonbury beat South Windsor 3-0 and won the CCC’s Region C crown.
Asia Vibert, Goodwin Tech
Her three goals helped Goodwin Tech defeat Capital Prep 6-2.
Granby defense
Defeated Windsor Locks and Suffield by identical 4-0 scores to win its NCCC region and post its 10th and 11th shutouts. Granby allowed just two goals.
Girls Soccer defeats Suffield 4-0 to win their NCCC region!! Goals scored by Addy Earl, Natalie Scanlon, Natalie Schock, and Alyssa Mackowski. #bearseatwildcats #ctgsoc
— Granby Sports (@GranbySports) November 13, 2020
Bella Pilato, East Haven
Had a hat trick in East Haven’s 4-1 win over Wilbur Cross.
Noelle Garretson, Shelton
Had a hat trick to lead Shelton past Foran 5-0 to claim the SCC Division C championship.
Congrats @sheltongaelsAD – 2020 SCC Division A girls soccer champions #ctgsoc #SCC. The Gaelettes defeated Foran, 5-0. pic.twitter.com/FpFN4WidFR
— Al Carbone (@SCCcommissioner) November 13, 2020
Rian Goertz, Weston
Freshman scored both goals in the second half to lead Weston over Notre Dame-Fairfield 2-0 and win the SWC South Division title.
Freshman Rian Goertz scored both goals to help lead Weston to the SWC South Division title over Notre Dame-Fairfield. #ctgsoc pic.twitter.com/NyUOybmFpu
— Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) November 14, 2020
Ruby McSherry, New Milford
Scored both goals to lead New Milford over Newtown 2-0 and win the SWC North Division championship.
Soph. Ruby McSherry scores both goals to lead New Milford girls soccer to 2-0 win over Newtown in SWC North Division championship #ctgsoc pic.twitter.com/6eMNzSOi9R
— Dan Nowak (@NHRDanNowak) November 14, 2020