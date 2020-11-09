New Haven, Connecticut - Tuesday, November 26, 2019: Name: Kedarjah Lewis All Area: Soccer School: Haddam-Killingworth HS New Haven, Connecticut - Tuesday, November 26, 2019: Name: Kedarjah Lewis All Area: Soccer School: Haddam-Killingworth HS Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Girls soccer: A look at the state’s top performances for Week 6 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

Gabby Tirado, Cheshire

Had a hat trick in the Rams’ 8-0 victory over Hamden.



Chloe Humphrey, Darien

Her hat trick helped Darien defeat New Canaan 3-2.



Toni Domingos, Notre Dame-Fairfield

Scored the game’s first three goals to help Notre Dame beat Kolbe Cathedral 8-0, then four more in a 6-0 win over Bunnell. Domingos is now the program’s all-time goals leader with 106.

Congratulations to Toni Domingos, class of 2021 on 100th career goal! She scored 3 today against Kolbe Cathedral and that put her at 102 goals on the season, the most of any Lady Lancer in the history of Notre Dame girls' soccer! Outstanding Toni! pic.twitter.com/DeA4uii0oD — NDFairfield (@NDFFLD) November 2, 2020



Ava Ferrie, Branford

Had three goals and an assist in Branford’s 9-0 win over Career/Hillhouse.



Asia Vibert, Goodwin Tech

Her three goals helped Goodwin Tech defeat Classical Magnet 9-3.

The Lady Gladiators soccer team finished the season with a 4-3 record with a win over Prince Tech #ctgsoc @CTC_Athletics pic.twitter.com/54WR21p3Mp — EC Goodwin Athletics (@ECGoodwinAthl) November 7, 2020



Sophie Zacchera, Granby

Had a hat trick in Granby’s 5-0 win over Windsor Locks.



Kedarjah Lewis, Haddam-Killingworth

Had two goals and two assists in the Cougars’ 4-3 victory over East Hampton.



Melina Ford, Mercy

Posted shutouts in Mercy’s final two regular-season games against Hamden and Lyman Hall. Ford now has posted five shutouts.



Kendra Gregg, Waterford

Scored twice in Waterford’s 4-0 win over Norwich Free Academy and assisted on the only goal of the game to knock off previously-unbeaten Bacon Academy.

OF NOTE

— Abbie Burgess of Killingly scored six goals in four games last week and has become the program’s all-time leading scorer with 73 goals.