GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Scorestream Winter Sports + Football Banner

Girls Soccer

Girls soccer: A look at the state’s top performances for Week 6

|

  • New Haven, Connecticut - Tuesday, November 26, 2019: Name: Kedarjah Lewis All Area: Soccer School: Haddam-Killingworth HS Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media / New Haven Register

    New Haven, Connecticut - Tuesday, November 26, 2019: Name: Kedarjah Lewis All Area: Soccer School: Haddam-Killingworth HS

    New Haven, Connecticut - Tuesday, November 26, 2019: Name: Kedarjah Lewis All Area: Soccer School: Haddam-Killingworth HS

    Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 7

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 7

New Haven, Connecticut - Tuesday, November 26, 2019: Name: Kedarjah Lewis All Area: Soccer School: Haddam-Killingworth HS

New Haven, Connecticut - Tuesday, November 26, 2019: Name: Kedarjah Lewis All Area: Soccer School: Haddam-Killingworth HS

Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media

 

Gabby Tirado, Cheshire

Had a hat trick in the Rams’ 8-0 victory over Hamden.


Chloe Humphrey, Darien

Her hat trick helped Darien defeat New Canaan 3-2.


Toni Domingos, Notre Dame-Fairfield

Scored the game’s first three goals to help Notre Dame beat Kolbe Cathedral 8-0, then four more in a 6-0 win over Bunnell. Domingos is now the program’s all-time goals leader with 106.


Ava Ferrie, Branford

Had three goals and an assist in Branford’s 9-0 win over Career/Hillhouse.


Asia Vibert, Goodwin Tech

Her three goals helped Goodwin Tech defeat Classical Magnet 9-3.


Sophie Zacchera, Granby

Had a hat trick in Granby’s 5-0 win over Windsor Locks.


Kedarjah Lewis, Haddam-Killingworth

Had two goals and two assists in the Cougars’ 4-3 victory over East Hampton.

CHECK OUT THE LATEST JUST FOR KICKS PODCAST


Melina Ford, Mercy

Posted shutouts in Mercy’s final two regular-season games against Hamden and Lyman Hall. Ford now has posted five shutouts.


Kendra Gregg, Waterford

Scored twice in Waterford’s 4-0 win over Norwich Free Academy and assisted on the only goal of the game to knock off previously-unbeaten Bacon Academy.

 

OF NOTE

— Abbie Burgess of Killingly scored six goals in four games last week and has become the program’s all-time leading scorer with 73 goals.

 