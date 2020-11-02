A look at the state’s top girls soccer performances for Week 5

Daniel Hand goalie Brooke Salvati kicks the ball during a girls soccer game against Guilford on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 in Madison, Conn. Daniel Hand goalie Brooke Salvati kicks the ball during a girls soccer game against Guilford on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 in Madison, Conn. Photo: Dave Phillips / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Dave Phillips / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Girls soccer: A look at the state’s top performances for Week 5 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Noelle Garretson, Shelton

Scored five goals in Shelton’s 6-2 victory over Law.

Kaila Lujambio, Mercy

Scored all four goals in the Tigers’ 4-2 victory over Sacred Heart Academy.

Brooke Salutari, Hand

Goalkeeper pitched shutouts against Guilford (1-0) and Branford (0-0). She had 10 and seven saves, respectively.

Alyssa Mackowski, Granby

Her three goals helped Granby defeat East Granby 6-0.

Grace Gelhaus, Woodstock Academy

Had a hat trick in a 7-0 win over Parish Hill.

Sheehan defense

Posted two shutouts last week against Lyman Hall (4-0) and Mercy (1-0). It was the fourth consecutive shutout the the Titans. Goalkeeper Beth Arnold saved seven shots to help hand Mercy its first loss.