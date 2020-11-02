A look at the state’s top girls soccer performances for Week 5

Photo: Dave Phillips / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Noelle Garretson, Shelton
Scored five goals in Shelton’s 6-2 victory over Law.
Kaila Lujambio, Mercy
Scored all four goals in the Tigers’ 4-2 victory over Sacred Heart Academy.
Brooke Salutari, Hand
Goalkeeper pitched shutouts against Guilford (1-0) and Branford (0-0). She had 10 and seven saves, respectively.
Alyssa Mackowski, Granby
Her three goals helped Granby defeat East Granby 6-0.
Grace Gelhaus, Woodstock Academy
Had a hat trick in a 7-0 win over Parish Hill.
Sheehan defense
Posted two shutouts last week against Lyman Hall (4-0) and Mercy (1-0). It was the fourth consecutive shutout the the Titans. Goalkeeper Beth Arnold saved seven shots to help hand Mercy its first loss.