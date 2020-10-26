A look at girls soccer’s top performances for Week 4

Katie Farr, Coginchaug
Had a hat trick in the Blue Devils 6-0 win over Hale-Ray.
Taylor Gambardella, Guilford
Marist-bound senior led a defense that posted three shutouts this week against Branford (0-0), Wilbur Cross (6-0) and East Haven (1-0). Guilford has six overall this season.
Sam Forrest, Glastonbury
Scored three times and added an assist in Glastonbury’s 6-0 victory over South Windsor. Set the school record for goals, now with 46, in Glastonbury’s 8-0 win over Manchester.
Audrey Marin & Martyna Krzysztopik, Amity
Marin came through with four assists, including on two of Krzyszopik’s three goals in Amity’s 6-1 victory over West Haven.
Julia Sciallo, Lauralton Hall
Had a hat trick and an assist in the Crusaders’ 5-2 win over Law.
Ari Mullin, Hamden
Scored all three of her goals in the second half to help the Green Dragons come from behind to defeat Sacred Heart Academy 5-3.
Shi Reeves, Lyman Hall
Had a hat trick in the Trojans’ 4-2 win over Wilbur Cross.
Lyman Hall girls soccer team defeats Wilbur Cross with 2 goals in less than a minute, and Shi Reeves completes the hat trick as LH wins 4-2 this afternoon. Shi Reeves with 3 goals & Alynn Martin with one for the Trojans. @sportsRJ @GameTimeCT @SCCcommissioner pic.twitter.com/R8EKhWa90x
— Lyman Hall Trojans (@LHHSAthletics) October 23, 2020
Julianna Magalhaes, Naugatuck
Had a hat trick in a 7-0 win over Ansonia.
Jillian Mort, Wamogo
Scored three times in a 6-2 victory over Wolcott Tech.
Samantha Conti, Nonnewaug
Her hat trick helped Nonnewaug beat Gilbert 6-0.
Jeremina Prenoveau, Litchfield
Scored three of the team’s four goals in the 4-0 win over Thomaston.
Jillian Yezierski, Goodwin Tech
Her hat trick helped the Gladiators top Prince Tech 7-1.
Lady Gladiators Soccer with a victory over Prince Tech @CTC_Athletics @GameTimeCT #ctgsoc pic.twitter.com/gN2ctJDrth
— EC Goodwin Athletics (@ECGoodwinAthl) October 24, 2020
OF NOTE
— Tourtellotte coach Deb Spinelli won her 300th game last Thursday, a 6-0 victory over Parish Hill.
Career win #300 for Tourtellotte Girls Soccer Coach Deb Spinelli who's admired wide and far across the state, well beyond CT's Quiet Corner. (h/t @mike_winy for the postgame soundbite!) @TigerAthletics @GoECCAthletics #ctgsoc pic.twitter.com/QcrNBWGdFN
— CIAC Sports (@ciacsports) October 23, 2020