A look at girls soccer’s top performances for Week 4

Katie Farr, Coginchaug

Had a hat trick in the Blue Devils 6-0 win over Hale-Ray.

Taylor Gambardella, Guilford

Marist-bound senior led a defense that posted three shutouts this week against Branford (0-0), Wilbur Cross (6-0) and East Haven (1-0). Guilford has six overall this season.

Sam Forrest, Glastonbury

Scored three times and added an assist in Glastonbury’s 6-0 victory over South Windsor. Set the school record for goals, now with 46, in Glastonbury’s 8-0 win over Manchester.

Audrey Marin & Martyna Krzysztopik, Amity

Marin came through with four assists, including on two of Krzyszopik’s three goals in Amity’s 6-1 victory over West Haven.

Julia Sciallo, Lauralton Hall

Had a hat trick and an assist in the Crusaders’ 5-2 win over Law.

Ari Mullin, Hamden

Scored all three of her goals in the second half to help the Green Dragons come from behind to defeat Sacred Heart Academy 5-3.

Shi Reeves, Lyman Hall

Had a hat trick in the Trojans’ 4-2 win over Wilbur Cross.

Lyman Hall girls soccer team defeats Wilbur Cross with 2 goals in less than a minute, and Shi Reeves completes the hat trick as LH wins 4-2 this afternoon. Shi Reeves with 3 goals & Alynn Martin with one for the Trojans.

Julianna Magalhaes, Naugatuck

Had a hat trick in a 7-0 win over Ansonia.

Jillian Mort, Wamogo

Scored three times in a 6-2 victory over Wolcott Tech.

Samantha Conti, Nonnewaug

Her hat trick helped Nonnewaug beat Gilbert 6-0.

Jeremina Prenoveau, Litchfield

Scored three of the team’s four goals in the 4-0 win over Thomaston.

Jillian Yezierski, Goodwin Tech

Her hat trick helped the Gladiators top Prince Tech 7-1.

OF NOTE

— Tourtellotte coach Deb Spinelli won her 300th game last Thursday, a 6-0 victory over Parish Hill.