Girls Soccer

A look at the state’s top girls soccer performances for week 3

  • New Canaan's Kaleigh Harden races toward the goal during girls soccer practice at the Saxe School fields on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media / Hearst Connecticut Media

Toni Domingos, Notre Dame-Fairfield

Scored four goals in a 6-0 win over Stratford.

Claire Saunders, Thomaston

Scored three times during Thomaston’s 7-0 victory over Wamogo.

Kaleigh Harden, New Canaan

Recorded a hat trick in the Rams’ 5-0 win over Stamford.

Zoe Zappone, Terryville

Her hat trick helped Terryville defeat Gilbert 6-0.

Yumi Imai, Haddam-Killingworth

Scored three goals to help the Cougars beat Coginchaug 5-2.

Emily Pycela, East Haven

Scored four times in the Yellowjackets’ 6-2 win over Wilbur Cross.

Ari Mullen, Hamden

Scored three goals to help Hamden defeat Lyman Hall 7-1.

Sophia Garbiel, Guilford

Scored four goals to help Guilford beat Career/Hillhouse.

OF NOTE

Last year’s state champions — Glastonbury (Class LL), Guilford (L), Granby (M) and Holy Cross (S) are a combined 17-0-1 this season.