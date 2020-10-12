Joel Barlow's Lisi Chapin (10), left, chases Notre Dame of Fairfield's Toni Domingos (11) as she drives the ball towards the goal during girls soccer action in Trumbull, Conn., on Thursday Oct. 8, 2020. Joel Barlow's Lisi Chapin (10), left, chases Notre Dame of Fairfield's Toni Domingos (11) as she drives the ball towards the goal during girls soccer action in Trumbull, Conn., on Thursday Oct. 8, 2020. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Girls soccer: A look at the state’s top perfomances thus far 1 / 3 Back to Gallery





Toni Domingos, Notre Dame-Fairfield: Had a hat trick in a 5-1 win over Stratford.



Paige Johnson, Sacred Heart Academy: Scored three times to help the Sharks defeat Lyman Hall 7-1.



Gabby Tirado and Ellie Pergolotti, Cheshire: Tirado scored the game’s first three goals and Pergolotti added two goals and three assists in the Rams’ 8-0 win over Lyman Hall.



Dylan Smith and Madison Yasgar, Sheehan: Both recorded hat tricks in an 8-0 win over Lyman Hall.



Charlotte Buterbaugh, Wilbur Cross: Had a hat trick in an 8-0 victory over Career/Hillhouse.



Delia Murphy, Holy Cross: Had three goals and an assist in a 6-1 win Watertown.



Southington defense: Last year’s Class LL state finalists posted shutouts in its first four games.



Melissa Ford, Mercy: Goalkeeper has posted two shutouts against Sheehan (1-0) and Hamden (2-0).



Sierra Walker, MLC: Had three goals and an assist in a 7-0 victory over Prince Tech.



Carley Schmidt, Morgan: Scored the game’s first three goals in Morgan’s 9-0 win over Hale-Ray.



Victoria Correll, Wethersfield: Scored five goals in an 8-0 victory over Middletown.



Amelia Hair, Portland: Had a hat trick in the Highlanders’ 7-3 win over Hale-Ray.



Ava DeLucia, Woodland: Scored with 30 seconds remaining to give the Hawks a 4-3 win over Naugatuck.



Vickie Fleming, Lewis Mills: Had three goals in a 5-2 win over Avon.



Desirae Boase and Alice Bidoae, Innovation: Both players scored three goals apiece in Innovation’s 8-5 win over Goodwin Tech.

—Joe Morelli