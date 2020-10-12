Girls soccer: A look at the state’s top perfomances thus far

Toni Domingos, Notre Dame-Fairfield: Had a hat trick in a 5-1 win over Stratford.
Paige Johnson, Sacred Heart Academy: Scored three times to help the Sharks defeat Lyman Hall 7-1.
Gabby Tirado and Ellie Pergolotti, Cheshire: Tirado scored the game’s first three goals and Pergolotti added two goals and three assists in the Rams’ 8-0 win over Lyman Hall.
Dylan Smith and Madison Yasgar, Sheehan: Both recorded hat tricks in an 8-0 win over Lyman Hall.
Charlotte Buterbaugh, Wilbur Cross: Had a hat trick in an 8-0 victory over Career/Hillhouse.
Delia Murphy, Holy Cross: Had three goals and an assist in a 6-1 win Watertown.
Southington defense: Last year’s Class LL state finalists posted shutouts in its first four games.
Melissa Ford, Mercy: Goalkeeper has posted two shutouts against Sheehan (1-0) and Hamden (2-0).
Sierra Walker, MLC: Had three goals and an assist in a 7-0 victory over Prince Tech.
Carley Schmidt, Morgan: Scored the game’s first three goals in Morgan’s 9-0 win over Hale-Ray.
Victoria Correll, Wethersfield: Scored five goals in an 8-0 victory over Middletown.
Amelia Hair, Portland: Had a hat trick in the Highlanders’ 7-3 win over Hale-Ray.
Ava DeLucia, Woodland: Scored with 30 seconds remaining to give the Hawks a 4-3 win over Naugatuck.
Vickie Fleming, Lewis Mills: Had three goals in a 5-2 win over Avon.
Desirae Boase and Alice Bidoae, Innovation: Both players scored three goals apiece in Innovation’s 8-5 win over Goodwin Tech.
—Joe Morelli