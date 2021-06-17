Girls lacrosse top performances in the state tournaments

Nancy Alden, East Lyme: Alden scored five goals to lead the Vikings to a 19-9 victory over Pomperauig in the Class M quarterfinals. Ryan Nagle added four goals.

Campbell Eckert, Ludlowe: Eckert had a hat trick when the Falcons defeated Greenwich 10-5 in the Class L quarterfinals on June 4. She also scored twice in the state final, but Ludlowe fell to Darien 14-6.

Chloe Humphrey, Darien: Humphrey scored five goals to lead the scoring in the Blue Wave’s 14-6 victory over Ludlowe in the Class L final on Saturday. The state championship was Darien’s 19th overall and seventh in the past eight years.

Jayne Mackenzie, Sheehan: The junior scored four goals as the Titans defeated top-seeded Old Saybrook in the Class S quarterfinals and advanced to the state semis for the first time in program history.

Molly McGuckin, Darien: The junior had a hat trick and assist in the Blue Wave’s Class L final win over Ludlowe on Saturday.

Bella Miceli, Joel Barlow: Miceli collected 18 goals and three assists in four state tournament games, with the Falcons finishing as the runner-up in Class M. She led Barlow with five goals in the final, including her 100th of the season in the final, giving her 104 this spring. The Falcons were edged by Guilford 11-10 in the title game.

Kaitlyn O’Brien, Simsbury: The goalie collected 11 saves to help lead the Trojans to an 11-5 win over Amity in the Class L quarterfinals.

Allie Ottochian, Sheehan: Ottochian, a junior, had four points on a hat trick and one assist, as the Titans defeated Old Saybrook in the Class S quarterfinals. She added two goals in the semifinals, when Sheehan was eliminated by Weston 8-6.

Ava Romanello, New Fairfield: Romanello scored three goals to help lead the Rebels to the Class S championship with an 11-8 win over Weston.

Payton Root, Guilford: The freshman scored four goals when the Grizzlies rolled past St. Joseph 14-4 in the Class M semifinals.

MJ Santa Barbara, Guilford: Santa Barbara scored the game-winning goal with one minute and six seconds remaining as the Grizzlies won their first state championship with an 11-10 win over Joel Barlow in the Class M final on Saturday. Santa Barbara, who had a hat trick in the final, scored six goals in the semifinals.

Kayla Schiffer, Weston: Schiffer had a hat trick in the Class S final when the Trojans fell to New Fairfield 11-8.

Kaleigh Sommers, Ludlowe: The sophomore midfielder had two goals and two assists, and was dominant in draws during the Falcons’ 10-5 victory over Greenwich in the Class L quarterfinals.

Ceci Stein, Darien: Stein, a junior, collected three goals and two assists to help the Blue Wave defeat top-seeded New Canaan 8-4 in the Class L semifinals.

Reagan Tenaglia, New Fairfield: Tenaglia scored four goals and had two assists as the Rebels won their fourth consecutive Class S championship with an 11-8 over Weston on Saturday.

Taylor Werner, Weston: Werner scored five goals in the finakl two rounds of the Class S tournament, as the Trojans finished as state runners-up. Werner’s performance included a hat trick in an 8-6 win over Sheehan in the semifinals.





