Girls lacrosse milestones, MVPs and top performances for Week Seven

MILESTONES AND MVPS

Katharine Burris, Joel Barlow: Burris scored three goals and earned MVP honors when the Falcons defeated top-seeded Newtown 7-4 in the SWC championship game last Thursday.

Meagan Florkowski, Joel Barlow: The Falcons’ junior goalie reached 200 saves for her career during a 23-3 win over Bethel in the opening round of the Class M tournament on Tuesday.

Kyra Fraioli, Weston: The senior scored six goals, including the 150th of her career, during a 15-4 win over Jonathan Law last Friday. She also had three assists, and has a total of 153 goals for Weston.

Emily Grob, Joel Barlow: The senior hit a pair of milestones, reaching 100 points and 100 ground balls in the opening round of the Class M tournament on Tuesday.

Claire McConnell, Sacred Heart Academy: The senior goalie racked up 16 saves and earned MVP honors as the Sharks defeated Amity 9-8 in double overtime in the SCC Div. II championship game. Her performance also included her 100th goal of the season.

Dillyn Patten, New Canaan: Patten was the MVP of the FCIAC final, scoring three goals, all in the first half, of the Rams’ 7-4 victory over Darien on Saturday. The conference title was New Canaan’s first since 1993. Patten also scored four goals in a semifinal win against Ludlowe.

Sydney Widlitz, Guilford: The Grizzlies’ junior goalie had a big week in the SCC Div. I tournament, as she made her 200th career save in a 16-3 win over Lauralton Hall in the semifinals, and then made nine saves while earning MVP honors in a 13-6 win over Daniel Hand in the title game.

TOP PERFORMERS

Elena Bontatibus, Simsbury: The sophomore scored 26 goals during a recent four-game stretch, including a nine-goal effort in a 12-11 overtime loss against Southington. She also scored six goals in games against Hand and Granby, and five against Conard.

Sophia Clark, Masuk: The Panthers’ freshman goalie made 11 saves in a 14-1 win over RHAM in the first round of the CIAC Class M tournament.

Bridget Clarke, Glastonbury: Clarke, a junior goalie, and senior defender Leah Suydam led a defensive effort which saw the Guardians allow just 13 goals in three victories to close out the regular season. Clarke had 23 saves during that span. Glastonbury won its 13th straight CCC title with a 9-0 league record.

Emilee DeGrand, Sacred Heart Academy: The sophomore had four goals in the SCC Div. II final as the Sharks defeated Amity 9-8 in double overtime. She added six more goals in an 18-6 win over Lyman Hall in the first round of the Class M tournament on Tuesday.

Sam Forrest, Glastonbury: The senior netted six goals and had one assist in the Guardians’ 12-11 loss to Cheshire in the first round of the Class L tournament.

Kiki Grant, Trumbull: Grant scored four goals in an 8-12 loss to Lauralton Hall and finished the regular season with 54 goals and 74 draw controls. She reached the 100-goal milestone for her career in April.

Ryan Hapgood, Darien: The sophomore had seven goals and one assist during the FCIAC tournament. That included a hat trick against Ridgefield in the quarterfinals.

Kaleigh Harden, New Canaan: The junior was dominant on draws which helped give the Ramsa big advantage during their win over Darien in Saturday’s FCIAC final. She finished with four draw controls, two caused turnovers, and two ground balls.

Emma Keller, Hall: Keller racked up 10 goals and one assist in the Hall’s final three games of the season, scoring five goals in a 6-5 win over Avon and four in a 15-4 loss to Ridgefield in the Class L qualifying round.

Lauren Ronai, Amity: Ronai collected six goals and one assists in the Spartans’ 16-9 win over Brien McMahon in the first round of the CIAC Class L tournament.

Joelle Solecki, Glastonbury: The senior midfielder collected 13 goals and one assist during the Guardians’ final four games of the regular season.

Sofia Votto, North Branford: The senior goalie made 14 saves as North Branford topped Old Saybrook 9-3 to win its third consecutive Shoreline championship.

Taylor Warburton, Cheshire: Warburton had six points on four goals and two assists as the Rams edged Glastonbury 12-11 in the first round of the CIAC Class L tournament. She scored three of the final four goals in that game, including the game-winner.

Kacie Wines, Daniel Hand: Wines had eight goals and one assist over two games as the Tigers finished as the runners-up in the SCC Div. I tournament. That included a five-goal effort in the semis, when Hand defeated Cheshire 17-9. Hadley Houghton and Lydia Dorz also scored five goals in the win over Cheshire.





