Girls lacrosse games to watch for week 6

No. 1 New Canaan at No. 5 Staples, Friday, 4 p.m.: The regular-season finale for both teams, who will begin the postseason in the FCIAC quarterfinals on Monday. The Rams could wrap up an undefeated regular season.

Glastonbury at Southington, Friday, 4:30 p.m.: Glastonbury is unbeaten in the CCC this season, while Southington has lost just twice by a total of four goals.

No. 6 Greenwich at No. 3 Wilton, Saturday, noon: Wilton’s only losses have come to the state’s two top-ranked teams, and the Warriors would likely be the No. 3 seed in the FCIAC playoffs with a win over a strong Greenwich team. The Cardinals are finishing with a couple of tough games, as they played Darien on Thursday.

SHOWTIME

FCIAC Tournament: The conference playoffs includes seven of the top eight teams in the latest State Coaches Top 10 poll. Seedings will be finalized over the weekend with the quarterfinals on Monday. The semis are Wednesday in Wilton, and the finals Friday in New Canaan.

SCC Tournaments: Guilford is the No.1 seed and the defending champ in Div. I, and Amity, which has the best record in program history at 12-1 is the top seed in Div. II. The Div. I first round games are Saturday, followed by the semis on Tuesday, while Div. II will begin with the semifinals on Monday. The finals will be held at Ken Strong Stadium in West Haven with Div. II on Wednesday and Div. I on Thursday.

SWC Tournament: Top-seeded Newtown started the tournament with an 18-1 win over Brookfield in Wednesday’s quarterfinals, with the rest of the first-round games Thursday night. The semifinals are Tuesday, with the final on Thursday, May 27,

ECC Tournament: The ECC playoffs are next week. The quarterfinals are Monday, semifinals on Wednesday and the final on Thursday, May 27.

— Dave Stewart