Girls lacrosse games to watch for week 5

Guilford at Cheshire, Friday, 6 p.m.: Round two. Guilford owns the top spot in the SCC Div. I standings, with Cheshire a game back. The Grizzlies won the first meeting 17-10 but Cheshire has home field this time.

Glastonbury at New Canaan, Saturday, 11 a.m.: Glastonbury makes the tip south to take on the state’s No. 1 team in New Canaan. The Guardians have been hot with eight wins in their last nine games, but the Rams have defeated all challengers so far.

Greenwich at Ludlowe, Saturday, 11:30 a.m.: The separation between the Cardinals and Falcons in the FCIAC and Class L standings is narrow, making this a key game for playoff seeding.

Daniel Hand at Simsbury, Saturday, noon: Daniel Hand has gone outside the SCC for four tough games and has been defeated each time. Here, the Tigers head to Simsbury to face a CCC contender which has five straight wins heading into the weekend.

Weston at Newtown, Saturday, 12:30 p.m.: The Nighthawks have been rolling this season, going 11-1 with the lone loss coming by one goal to New Fairfield. Weston has been trading wins and losses and is looking to create some momentum heading into the playoffs.

Daniel Hand at Guilford, Tuesday, 3:45 p.m.: Another key SCC battle, Daniel Hand will look to get even after a 20-10 loss to Guilford at the Surf Club on April 30.

Darien at Ludlowe, Tuesday, 4 p.m.: Ludlowe’s challenging stretch continues when it hosts No. 2 Darien.

Greenwich at Darien, Thursday, 4 p.m.: Two perennial FCIAC contenders clash in a late-season match-up. The Cardinals are closing the regular season with road games at second-ranked Darien and No. 3 Wilton.

— Dave Stewart