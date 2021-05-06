Girls Lacrosse Games to Watch for Week 4

New Canaan at Ludlowe, Friday, 4 p.m.: This missed being a battle of unbeaten teams when No. 4 Ludlowe fell to No. 3 Wilton on Wednesday, but it’s still a key match-up between two teams which have been red-hot. No. 1 New Canaan has played a whirlwind schedule with 10 games in 17 days.

Cheshire at Wilton, Saturday, 4 p.m.: No. 9 Cheshire visited No. 1 New Canaan last Saturday and lost 15-5. Here, the Rams take on another FCIAC contender in No. 3 Wilton.

Cheshire at Daniel Hand, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.: Cheshire’s fifth consecutive road game comes against one of its SCC rivals. The Tigers, meanwhile, are in the midst of a tough five-game stretch which includes four Top 10 opponents.

Masuk at New Fairfield, Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Each of these SWC contenders has just one loss, and this game could be a key one for postseason seeding.

Wilton at Darien, Thursday, 4 p.m.: The Warriors and Wave meet for the second time this season. Darien won the first game 10-5 in Wilton, so the Warriors will try to get their revenge on the road.

Ludlowe at Staples, Thursday, 4 p.m.: Ludlowe opened the year with seven straight wins and is now in the thick of the FCIAC schedule, with six of seven games against top 10 opponents, including No. 7 Staples.

New Fairfield at Joel Barlow, Thursday, 7 p.m.: New Fairfield took a 10-9 thriller in the first meeting with Joel Barlow. Barlow tries to avenge that loss at home in the teams’ final tune-up before the SWC tournament.





– Dave Stewart



