Girls Lacrosse Games to Watch for Week Three

Staples at Darien, Friday, 4 p.m.: The Wreckers, who lost to Wilton on Wednesday, face another challenge against defending FCIAC and Class L champion Darien.

Guilford at Daniel Hand, Friday, 5:30 p.m.: Guilford takes on its rival while looking to bounce back from its first loss, an OT thriller against Ludlowe. Hand, a perennial SCC contender, is in the midst of a tough stretch with games against Staples, Glastonbury and Cheshire ahead.

Ridgefield at Greenwich, Saturday, 10:30 a.m.: Two FCIAC playoff contenders meet in a Saturday morning game at Cardinal Stadium.

Cheshire at New Canaan, Saturday, 1 p.m.: The Rams take on the Rams in an SCC-FCIAC match-up. Cheshire comes in at 6-1 while New Canaan is 5-0.

East Catholic at Canton, Saturday, May 1, 7 p.m.: A Saturday night CCC match-up between two Class S teams. They’ve played one-goal games in their last four meetings, with two overtime contests, which included East Catholic winning 8-7 in 2 OTs in the 2018 Class S semifinals.

New Canaan at Darien, Monday, 4 p.m.: New Canaan has been flying since returning from quarantine and its run began with a 7-5 win over the Blue Wave on April 22. Darien, which had won 20 straight against Connecticut opponents before that game, will get a chance at revenge on its home turf.

Newtown at New Fairfield, Monday, 6 p.m.: New Fairfield edged Newtown 9-8 last Friday, and the Nighthawks will look to turn the tables at Blue and Gold Stadium.

Joel Barlow at New Fairfield, Tuesday, 6 p.m.: SWC contenders are coming at New Fairfield rapid fire, as they follow Monday’s Newtown game with a home contest against the Falcons on Tuesday. Weston awaits Wednesday.

Ludlowe at Wilton, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.: Ludlowe scored its biggest win of the season to date when it knocked off defending SCC champ Guilford 12-11 in OT on Tuesday. The unbeaten Falcons are now set to take on some of the FCIAC’s annual powers, starting with this game against the Warriors.

Guilford at Staples, Thursday, 4 p.m.: Guilford faces its third FCIAC team this season after splitting the first two. Staples’ two losses are by a total of three goals, while the Grizzlies’ lone loss was in OT.

Cheshire at Glastonbury, Thursday, 4:15 p.m.: Cheshire takes a road trip north to square off against the Guardians, who scored the final seven goals in a 13-12 win over Simsbury for their fourth straight win on Wednesday.

– Dave Stewart